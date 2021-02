Rickey D. DeBeaord

4/9/1951 – 1/8/2021

Rickey D. DeBeaord was born in CA and had resided at Chester, CA for the past 20 yrs. Prior to retirement he worked for the U. S. Postal Services as a truck drive.

He is survived by his son, Rick DeBeaord of San Francisco and by a sister in Sacramento.

Private arrangement are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy/Chester.