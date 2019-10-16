Riding in style is not necessarily a bad thing

The awaited official rollout of the two new vans being used at Seneca Hospital was worth waiting for as they were parked in front of the Skilled Nursing Facility at Seneca on a beautiful sunny day with fall colors in the background.

Some of the ladies that will be enjoying the new rides came out to also enjoy the warm sunny day and admire the almost limo-like qualities of these vehicles.

With an eye appealing “Seneca Healthcare District” graphic across both sides and a special recognition to the Collins Company Foundation, these new vehicles are not only comfortable with several different configurations to accommodate the needs of passengers. They also look good.

The larger van includes an electric lift platform to raise wheelchairs into the vehicle and with some easy moves of regular seats; two wheel chairs can be secured in place.

The smaller van can also accommodate a wheelchair via a fold-out ramp at the rear of the vehicle.

Even though the vans are being used mostly for the long-term residents in the skilled nursing facility, they are also available for alternative hospital needs.