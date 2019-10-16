Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Even though the two new Seneca Healthcare District vans have been used by the hospital for a while, the official rollout was waiting for all the cool graphics to be finished. Here they are ready for public viewing and some of the long-term residents and staff that came out to see them are all smiles. From left seated are: Juanita Cummings (and Sparky), Lois McMichael, Mary Butts, Shirley Long, Helen Karch, Josie Morton, Ruby Corey, Ann Roper and Betty Bridgman. Staff members standing from left: Ashli Pleau, Stormie Strand, Tiffany Paffenroth, Kristy Winegar, Vanessa Thompson and Talina Schier. Photo by Gregg Scott

News 

Riding in style is not necessarily a bad thing

Staff

The awaited official rollout of the two new vans being used at Seneca Hospital was worth waiting for as they were parked in front of the Skilled Nursing Facility at Seneca on a beautiful sunny day with fall colors in the background.

Some of the ladies that will be enjoying the new rides came out to also enjoy the warm sunny day and admire the almost limo-like qualities of these vehicles.

With an eye appealing “Seneca Healthcare District” graphic across both sides and a special recognition to the Collins Company Foundation, these new vehicles are not only comfortable with several different configurations to accommodate the needs of passengers. They also look good.

The larger van includes an electric lift platform to raise wheelchairs into the vehicle and with some easy moves of regular seats; two wheel chairs can be secured in place.

The smaller van can also accommodate a wheelchair via a fold-out ramp at the rear of the vehicle.

Even though the vans are being used mostly for the long-term residents in the skilled nursing facility, they are also available for alternative hospital needs.

