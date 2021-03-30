Opportunity to Object to Robbers Creek Watershed Restoration Project

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest has completed the Robbers Creek Watershed Restoration Project Final Environmental Assessment (EA). Notification was mailed out on March 29, 2021 to those who previously submitted specific written comments related to the project. The primary objectives of this project are to improve the health and resiliency of upland conifer forests, riparian areas, aspen stands and meadows. Other related goals include restoring the hydrologic function of Swain meadow, improving and maintaining the transportation system and reducing hazardous fuels along a Pacific Gas and Electric transmission powerline that bisects the project area.

The project area is located 2.5 miles North of Westwood, California on Lassen County Highway A-21 (Mooney Road). The project encompasses approximately 10 miles of Robbers Creek within the Upper North Fork Feather River Watershed. The project area includes approximately 5080 acres of National Forest System lands primarily within Lassen County with a smaller portion in Plumas County. The project area occupies all or portions of Township 30N, Range 8E, Sections 7, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 26, 27, 34, and 35; Township 29N, Range 8E, Sections 1, 2, 12, and 13; and Township 29N, Range 9E, Sections 6, 7, 18, 19, and 20.

The Responsible Official who will issue a decision on this project is Deb Bumpus, Lassen National Forest Supervisor. The Final EA, Draft Decision Notice, and other project information, including maps, can be found on the project website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56356

Additional information regarding this project may be obtained by contacting Coye Burnett Project Leader, at [email protected]

This proposed project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B.

Eligibility to File Objections

Objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted specific, written comments regarding the proposed project either during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment in accordance with § 218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities.

Individual members of organizations must have submitted their own comments to meet the requirements of eligibility as an individual, objections received on behalf of an organization are considered as those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirement of having previously submitted comments on the project (§ 218.7). Names and addresses of objectors will become part of the public record.

Contents of an Objection

Objections must include (36 CFR 218.8(d)): 1) name, address and telephone; 2) signature or other verification of authorship; 3) identify a single lead objector when applicable; 4) project name, Responsible Official name and title, and name of affected National Forest(s) and/or Ranger District(s); 5) reasons for, and suggested remedies to resolve, your objections; and, 6)

description of the connection between your objections and your prior comments. Documents may be incorporated by reference only, as provided for at 36 CFR 218.8(b).

Filing an Objection

Objections must be submitted to the reviewing officer: Randy Moore, Regional Forester, USDA Forest Service; Attn: Robber’s Creek Watershed; 1323 Club Drive, Vallejo, CA 94592, (707) 562-8737. Objections may be submitted via mail, FAX (707-562-9229), or via electronic (.doc, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) formats, to:

[email protected]

with Subject: Robber Creek Watershed.

The publication date on the Plumas News website, newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection of this project. Those wishing to object to this proposed project should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.