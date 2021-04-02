Robert Bob Perreault, Jr.

12/13/1948 – 3/16/2021

Robert (Bob) Perreault, Jr. age 72, a resident of East Quincy, CA, peacefully passed away at his home on March 16, 2021, after a tough-fought battle with heart issues over many years. He was born in New Hampshire to Jeanette & Robert A. Perreault, Sr., where he lived throughout his childhood and College years. He was fiercely passionate about civil engineering, all of its intricacies as well as all of its advances throughout the years. He was one of the lucky people who enjoyed making a living in a career he truly loved for over 50 years.

Bob graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from UNH-Durham-College of Technology in 1972; then spent his life dedicated to work in this filed. He loved what he did and was second to none at doing it. He received the “Young Engineer of the Year” award from the joint Committee of NH Engineering Societies in 1979. From 1971 through 1979 he served in the Air National Guard at Pease Air Force Base and loved to share these memories with his family. He was a member of various professional and civic organizations and had been actively involved in all.

Bob, his wife Nancy and their children moved to Quincy in 2006, where he served as the Director of Public Works for Plumas County, a position he held at the time of his passing. He loved the mountains and small town feel, so Quincy was a great fit for him.

Bob was a strong, kind, loving and supportive husband and father. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family and will continue to be so. He’s remembered by family as the best husband any woman could desire to share life with; as none other could come close to his capabilities and love as a father. He was a family man through and through and everything he did was for them. He was extremely passionate about the outdoors; specifically the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and would spend as much time as possible enjoying hiking, lake trips, water exploration, admiring the old covered bridges and the trains that ran through; so much that he co-authored a booklet on the history of the Mt. Washington Cog Railway in 1974. He loved collecting any type of memorabilia having to do with the White Mountains of New Hampshire, which was a pride and joy to him. His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Perreault; daughters, Rachel Becerril, Leigh Perreault and Michelle Pappas; sons, Daniel & David Perreault; sister, Lori Perreault; brothers, Wayne & Gary Perreault and by many grandchildren and countless friends, who have been like family. He was a one-of-a-kind guy who will be missed by all.

A public funeral service was held Friday, March 26, 2021 at Blair Mortuary in Quincy, with private inurnment to follow.