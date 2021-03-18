Ronald F. Seibel

10-28-34 to 3-9-21

On March 9, 2021, Ronald F. Seibel passed away at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, of natural causes, with his wife of 56 years by his side.

Ronald was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 28, 1934, to Aloysius Siebel and Hazel Whiltington. He was raised in Southern California and graduated from high school in Santa Ana. He went to Utah to mine uranium. He owned his own exploration and drilling company and also worked in the laboratory at the uranium refinery at Moab, Utah.

The Army called him up and he was stationed at the army headquarters in Mannheim, Germany. After the army, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service at Gansner Bar, Belden and Quincy. He married Mary Lee Overholtzer in 1964 in Southern California. In Quincy, they owned a motel and mobile home park.

After 5 years, they moved to their ranch in Cedarville, raised market hogs and also bought a Mom-and-Pop grocery store.

In 1980, they moved back to Quincy for the next 25 years where Ron owned a snack vending machine business. They moved to Paradise for 13 years until they were burnt out by the Camp Fire in 2018. They then moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Ron spent many years exploring the Feather River Canyon. His passion was duck, goose and chukar hunting and bass fishing. He was active in the Quincy and Paradise chapters of Ducks Unlimited.

Ron was preceded in death by his sister Pat Bottorff and his brother Gary Seibel.

He leaves his wife in Lake Havasu City, his brother John Seibel in Quincy, his sister Kathy (Daniel) Fiola in Oregon and many nieces and nephews.

At his request, there are no services.