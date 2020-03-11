Wednesday, March 11, 2020
News 

Rotary’s cash winners

Staff

Quincy Rotary President Brenda Roccucci, right, presents a check for $2,500 to Melodie Bennett, the first-place winner in the service club’s annual 50/50 cash giveaway. All the winners were announced at a reception hosted by Rotary at the fairground’s Mineral Building. Other winners were Amy Foster, $1,500; Ashley Blesse, $1,000; Gerd Ebeling, $500. Winning $250 each were Frank Carey, Carson Wingfield and Danny Mansell. Proceeds from the fundraiser support Quincy Rotary’s youth programs, including sending students to leadership camps and funding multiple scholarships to graduating seniors. Photo submitted

