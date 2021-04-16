Roundtable discussion on post-Covid economy scheduled April 30

Congressman Doug LaMalfa invites interested community members to attend a roundtable discussion on what small business needs for improving local economies post-COVID. Summer is coming and soon Plumas County will be filled with tourists, and businesses will be returning to more normal times. This will be an opportunity to share ideas on what the local economy needs to thrive, including regulatory reform, infrastructure improvements, economic development assistance, and any other ideas with a federal nexus.

Local chamber leadership, business owners, Realtors, government representatives, and others from the community are welcome to join.

If you’d like to RSVP or have any questions, please contact District Representative Shane Starr at [email protected].

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 30, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy at the stage area next to the Mineral Building.