July 9 1957 – June 26, 2020

The world lost a beautiful person when Ruth Elizabeth Strecker died on June 26, 2020. Ruth was born to Richard and Nancy Strecker on July 9, 1957 and was a lifelong resident of Indian Valley.

She loved her family, she loved her dogs and she loved life. She made all those who met her laugh out loud with her funny character.

Ruth is survived by her son Guido Armanino, daughter Jenifer Fleming (Joseph), mother Nancy Strecker, sister Debbie Cassol (Primo), grandchildren Valerie Peters, Morgan Peters, Lucas Fleming and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth is preceded in death by her father Richard Strecker.