Saturday snowmobile crash kills Lake Almanor woman

Rhonda Noall, 58, of Lake Almanor, lost her life in a snowmobile accident in Lassen County Saturday, Feb. 6. Witnesses on scene said the snowmobile she was operating struck a tree.

According to a statement from Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch center received a call from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center regarding a snowmobile accident in Lassen County about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.

IERCC is a global Search and Rescue Coordination Center for Satellite Emergency Notification Devices. IERCC stated they were receiving emergency messages via a handheld GPS device that a female was injured and a helicopter was needed. The GPS coordinates provided by IERCC placed the accident scene in the Swain Mountain Snowmobile Park, a remote area of Lassen County approximately 10 miles north of Westwood.

Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies and Westwood Fire personnel responded. An Enloe Care Flight helicopter from Chico, California, was dispatched to the scene. Forest Service roads leading to the accident scene required responding ground personnel to utilize tracked snow vehicles due to the large amount of snow accumulation in the area.

Upon their arrival, Noall, the female involved in the snowmobile accident, was found to be deceased.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office offers its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.