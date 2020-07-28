Save a child; lock your car

Editor’s note: We receive a variety of press releases from local, state and national sources daily. While we seek to keep our coverage very local, the following public service announcement struck a chord. We all read about children dying in hot cars, which is usually attributable to a parent or caregiver unintentionally forgetting to remove their child when they reached a destination. This is a reminder that it can happen in other ways as well.

The following is from the the U.S. Department of Transportation:

The first child to die of heatstroke in a car this year sneaked outside his family’s home, climbed into the family car, and became trapped. More than half of the hot car deaths in 2020 have happened the same way. NHTSA urgently asks everyone to always keep their cars locked in the garage or driveway — even if they don’t have children of their own.

With more parents and children at home right now, the risk that unlocked vehicles poses is real – and urgent. Please protect the children in your community.

For more information go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/heatstroke