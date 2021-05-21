Saxton resigns; trustees expected to appoint replacement

Feather River College has a vacancy on its Board of Trustees. Dr. Trent Saxton, who represented Trustee Area 1 (the eastern portion of the county) submitted his letter of resignation May 18 and it was formally accepted by Plumas County Superintendent of Schools Terry Oestreich.

During an interview May 20, Saxton spoke about his decision while scouting for a new home in Idaho. “When I passed through Jordan, Oregon and entered Idaho I knew I was home,” he said. He described the American flags adorning each house, the amount of construction underway and the “awesome people” as some of the attributes he had been seeking outside of California.

This wasn’t a sudden move. His Lake Davis area home had been on the market for a while and recently sold. He and his wife Linda will rent in Idaho until they buy or build. “I’m a blessed person,” he said.

Meanwhile some of his fellow board members maybe feeling similarly blessed. It’s no secret that often they were at odds with their fellow trustee – even beginning a censure process for some of his social media posts that they and members of the public said were racist.

Saxton took pride in his fiduciary oversight and frequently questioned expenditures and money transfers — most notably an exchange of funds from a baseball athletic account to the Feather River College Foundation to purchase a metal building for indoor practice (that was purchased, but never erected.)

Saxton said he hopes that his successor will be equally vigilant and addressed the issue in his brief resignation letter, which read in part: “FRC is an important resource to Plumas County and I am confident that local residents will continue to take seriously the need for responsible local oversight. I am also confident district one residents will choose a successor that will make Feather River College an institution we can all be proud of in the future.”

His successor

Feather River College follows roughly the same trustee areas as Plumas Unified School District and the same election process. An individual must live within the geographical boundaries of the trustee area, but is elected at large by residents of all trustee areas. Trustee Area 1 extends from the far eastern end of Plumas County west to the Camp Layman area, with some homes in the Cromberg area included. Those who wonder if they live within the area can have their address checked either by FRC or the Plumas County Elections Office.

It’s expected that the Board of Trustees will appoint a replacement, rather than hold a special election. If that is the case then interested applicants will be invited to submit an application for the position.

Final word

When Saxton submitted his letter of resignation, he also shared it as a letter to the editor to Plumas News. His statement included the following, “As a long-standing supporter of higher education, it has been and honor and privilege to serve as the FRC Trustee for district one. I have met many fine people, and had the opportunity to face both serious challenges and rewarding experiences as a Trustee. I am proud of the work I have done, my contributions to College oversight, and the opportunity to represent local interests in College administration. Thank you for allowing me to be of service.”