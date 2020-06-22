School Board expresses thanks to Chester Elementary retiree

By Angelina Wilson

The Governing Board of the Plumas County Office of Education met online June 17 to recognize retiring employee Teri Regan for her years of work with the Plumas Unified School District.

Board President Leslie Edlund called the virtual meeting to order with her fellow members also logged in: Board Clerk Traci Holt and Trustees Dave Keller, Joleen Cline and Dwight Pierson.

Chester Elementary School Principal Alan Reeder was present to honor Regan for her commendable service.

Dedicated teacher Teri Regan

Regan has served Chester Elementary as a Title I para educator for 10 years. She assisted teachers and administrators and gave instructional support to students.

Students, staff and parents have greatly appreciated Regan’s dedication and her excellent work at the school.

She also has a remarkable knowledge of students and their families, Reeder noted.

“She was like a walking ARES (database) search and could always tell staff who a kid’s family or parents were,” Reeder said during the board’s recognition of her years of dedicated work in PUSD. “She will be greatly missed.”