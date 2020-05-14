School Board honors ‘stellar’ sixth-grader Addisen Nashlund

Roni Java

Special to Feather Publishing

Many things have changed for students, teachers and schools during the current COVID-19 pandemic safety response, including having to temporarily log on for digital classes and meetings instead of gathering in person.

But excellent conduct, hard work and achievement will always be valued under any circumstance.

With that in mind, Chester Elementary School (CES) Principal Alan Reeder took great pleasure in celebrating an exemplary student when the Plumas Unified School District’s (PUSD) governing board of trustees met online May 13.

“I am honored to introduce you to a stellar Chester Elementary sixth-grader, Addisen Nashlund, and her parents Nicole and Mike Nashlund,” Principal Reeder told the school board from his remote location.

The student and her family were logged on to see her receive the distinguished Principal’s Recognition Award, which honors exceptional pupils who do well academically and “accomplish great things both in and out of school,” according to PUSD. In addition, the program recognizes students who demonstrate personal achievement and the skills necessary to be self-directed, productive and responsible citizens.

Reeder smiled broadly as he complimented the Nashlund family, explaining that Addisen has “an outstanding fourth-grade sister, Aubrey, as well as wonderful older sisters at Chester Junior-Senior High School.”

Reeder remarked that his Principal’s Recognition Award was really an honor that all CES teachers and staff felt the student had earned.

“Addisen is a hardworking, committed student who is a great citizen and is willing to help others,” he told the school board. “She always has a smile and is friendly to all students.”

In addition, the principal shared comments from teacher Blair Beilby who equally described Addisen as committed, confident, diligent in her studies and trustworthy.

Beilby’s remarks stated, “She is willing to work hard in the classroom. She is a kind, good- hearted young lady who really tries her best to be the best person she can be. I am extremely proud and honored to be, and have been (this year), Addisen’s sixth-grade teacher.”

School Board President Leslie Edlund and Trustees Dwight Pierson, Dave Keller and Traci Holt, Clerk of the Board, took turns being on screen to congratulate Addisen for her achievements and to wish her every success as she moves forward in her education.

PUSD school leaders and administrators enjoy presenting the Principal’s Recognition Awards throughout the year because they provide an opportunity to showcase exceptional work by top students at local campuses.