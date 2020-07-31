School district pays for garden variety damage

By Angelina Wilson

Special to Plumas News

Two privately owned vehicles were accidentally damaged while routine landscape maintenance was underway at local school sites. The Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) was speedy in its response to covering the damages.

At the July 29 online PUSD meeting, Leslie Edlund, school board president, and Traci Holt, clerk of the board, voted 4-0 with fellow Trustees Dave Keller and Joleen Cline to approve payment for the claims against the district. Trustee Dwight Pierson was unable to attend.

These claims were approved by PUSD Superintendent Terry Oestreich and forwarded by the vote. Each claim was under $500.

Rolling stones in Taylorsville

On June 22, Indian Valley resident Clint Underwood’s vehicle was damaged when a rock was kicked up as a PUSD grounds person mowed the lawn at Taylorsville Elementary School. The rock broke Underwood’s truck window.

Hi-Tech Frame and Finish in Quincy estimated the repair costs at $479.

Rockin’ it in Portola

A side window of the Head Start van was inadvertently broken by a rock thrown when weed whacking was being done in the parking lot at C. Roy Carmichael while the school was closed on June 24.

Mangham Glass in Portola estimated repair costs at $408.