School teachers and staff form a parade for the students they miss so much

Quincy Elementary School and Quincy Jr.-Sr. High School teachers, nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians, other school staff, as well as local firefighters and law enforcement officers took to the streets, Friday, May 8. They drove through the neighborhoods of Quincy and East Quincy to greet students, parents, and community members who came out to see them. Families watched from their front yards, showing off homemade signs thanking their teachers, who decorated their own cars with balloons, streamers, and heart-felt messages about how much they miss seeing the students.