Monday, March 1, 2021
Plumas County Search and Rescue pulls a family of six to safety in the wee hours of the morning March 1. Photo courtesy of Plumas County Search and Rescue

Search and Rescue pulls family to safety

Plumas County Search and Rescue pulled a family of six to safety in the wee hours of the morning March 1.

According to Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns, the 911-call came into dispatch about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28. The family, from Forbestown in Yuba County, was in a Dodge Durango stuck in the snow southwest of Little Grass Valley Reservoir.

The family of two adults and four children under 7, including an infant, had been out four-wheeling since Sunday morning and became stuck at some point during the day. It took a two-hour walk and a climb up a mountain to reach a point where the family’s cell phone worked and they could call for help.

Once Search and Rescue arrived, which involved a seven-hour round trip with a Sno-Cat, the family was pulled to safety at roughly 4 a.m.

