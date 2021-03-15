Search on for 19-year-old Susanville man

The Susanville Police Department is searching for Matthew Brown, 19, of Susanville. Brown, who goes by “Ash,” was dropped off at Susanville Ranch Park on Friday morning and has not been seen since, according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department. He was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

According to posts on Facebook, family and residents have been searching Susanville Ranch Park and warn that Brown wouldn’t want to feel caged or trapped.

“Brown had been staying in a local motel in Susanville prior to his disappearance. Brown’s possible clothing description is as follows: Dark grey hoodie, black shoes, black or dark blue backpack, and a sleeping bag or multi-color quilt. Information received indicates Brown is voluntarily missing, however there is a concern for his well-being,” read the statement.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is also actively searching for Brown in the surrounding area of his last known location, according to the statement. Brown is described as 6 feet, 150 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should contact the Lassen County Dispatch Center at (530) 257-6121 or 257-217