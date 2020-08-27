Second annual Plumas Pride goes virtual; you can participate

By Meg Upton

[email protected]

Every month since the COVID19 lockdown started, Plumas County residents seem to be sighing about yet another big event canceled for the year. The High Sierra Music Festival, the reboot of Solar Cook-Off, and of course the one and only Plumas-Sierra County Fair, fell by the wayside.

But organizers of last year’s first ever Plumas Pride have declared that the show must go on—even though the new tradition, started in 2019 will be virtual

Over 250 to 300 locals came out for Plumas Pride last year, held in downtown Quincy with a parade, speakers, children’s activities, informative booths and a good deal of warmth and goodwill. In the evening there was a drag show at the currently defunct Main Street Sports Bar and Lounge.

Organizers didn’t want the momentum from last year to fade away.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 10 through 12 with the possibility of some pre-event activities the week of Sept. 7.

Quircus will release pre-recorded performances including a remembrance for former ringmaster Tyler Taliaferro.

There are five DJs lined up to play music for the event, which will use Twitch technology that can be linked to both facebook Live and the now ubiquitous Zoom.

Organizers, which include Amber West , Alyia Pilgrim, Kendrah Fredericksen and Tristan McMichael, are encouraging people to decorate their homes and/or Zoom backgrounds with Pride themed backdrops or decorations. People can gather in their current quarantine pods or groups less than 10 in each Zoom panel.

“We plan to have a digital parade with mini-floats,” said Frederickson who has posted potential example floats on the Plumas County GSA facebook page.

Floats can be any size: hot wheels, shoebox sizes, strollers and larger. “People wanting to participate should start working on their floats now and can either video themselves or have us come by and video (photos from different angles also accepted),” said Frederickson.

All videos and pictures will be edited together in one continuous feed that will be played continuously online for the three-day event.

They are also accepting other entertainment videos or pictures produced by locals with a PRIDE or LGBTQ theme.

All video or picture entries should be sent to as soon as possible to [email protected].

“People should start working on their pride and or drag outfits now,” said Fredericksen who seems to be hoping not to be inundated at the last minute.

Plans are underway to once again hang the giant fabric rainbow off of the roof of the Courtyard Suites and Drunk Brush building.

The organizers are also planning a drive-thru parade similar to what many teachers have done for students and what many families have done for birthdays this year. The parade of cars will take place that Friday evening and they encourage people in all Plumas communities to host a parade, though the main parade of cars will take place down Main street in Quincy.

For more information, people should check out the Plumas County GSA facebook page.