Second issue of High Country Life magazine is now on the newsstands
Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the second monthly issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now.
This free, 56-page, full-color, magazine is a new product produced by Feather Publishing in Quincy.
Some of the many stories in the February issue include a Valentine’s Day story of a romance in Plumas County, the challenges and rewards of operating an independent bookstore in Chester, an interview with the new manager of the Lassen County Fair, a feature story on the region’s first female Eagle Scouts, planning tips for gardeners, a story about FRC’s agriculture department and a visit to the region’s only golf course open all year and a brief history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lassen County.
“High Country Life” is available in hundreds of conveniently located newsstands throughout the tri-county region including restaurants, grocery stores, hotels and motels and some doctor’s offices.
If you have an idea for a story or feature or would like advertising information email [email protected] or call 283-0800.