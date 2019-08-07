See the sites in Sierra Valley

The fourth annual Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at many different locations across Sierra Valley with local artists at each ranch or historic building.

The Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail is a free self-guided tour of market farms, working ranches (many featuring 100-plus year old dairy barns), other historic buildings and a pumpkin patch, where local artists and their works of every color, wood, paint, glass, ceramic, metal, fiber and more are featured.

Start the day at one of three “Trailhead” information centers located at the Sierra Valley Grange in Vinton, Sierra Valley Farms on A-23 in Beckwourth, or Sierraville School on Highway 89 in Sierraville.

Travel through Sierra Valley and have great views of brightly colored Barn Quilts on many barns and buildings. View birds like the sandhill cranes and Yellow Headed Blackbirds as well as other wildlife as the roads cross beautiful wetlands.

To end the day enjoy a delicious reasonably priced tri-tip dinner, from 4 to 6 p.m., cooked by the Plumas-Sierra Cattlemen’s Association & the Plumas- Sierra Cattle Women at the Sierra Valley Grange Hall in Vinton.

There will also be a drawing for artwork and other donated prizes at the end of the day at the Grange Hall.

For more information, visit www.sierravalleyartagtrail.org Be sure to purchase a keepsake event passport to join in the fun of collecting stamps from sites and artists along the Trail.