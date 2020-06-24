Sellers needed for Long Valley swap meet

The Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its popular 50/50 Swap Meet this summer and has space for a dozen sellers.

The July 25 event will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Long Valley Volunteer Fire Hall next to Highway 70 in Cromberg. The swap meet was last held in 2018 and was an important fundraising event for the small volunteer fire department.

Vendor space is free. But those wishing to sell items at one of the 12 available spaces need to register in advance. Sellers should call Long Valley CSD Board Chairman Steve McDowell (836-7283) or Board Member Barbara Jean Castagnoli (836-2884).

Vendors are encouraged to donate at least 50 percent of their proceeds to the fire department. “Gather up your ‘spring cleaning,’ ‘haven’t used in a long time,’ ‘don’t really need anymore’ items and make some money,'” McDowell said. “And at the same time help your volunteer fire department.”

McDowell added that prizes are also needed for the raffle, which proved to be a significant money maker during the 2018 swap meet. “If you have any item or service of moderate value that you would like to donate, please let us know,” he said.

All vendors and shoppers must adhere to the current county regulations. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear face masks and maintain the established physical distance during the event. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up in multiple locations.

Sellers will be required to have a representative present for the duration of the four-hour sale. The fire department will provide display tables if needed.

Anyone with questions can contact Steve McDowell at the phone number listed above.