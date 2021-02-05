Seneca collecting Valentines for its senior nursing residents

The Seneca Healthcare District is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for its senior nursing residents. “It has been a challenging year for all of our Senior Nursing Residents at Seneca Healthcare District,” said spokeswoman Chelssa Outland. “Help the senior nursing residents of Seneca experience the joy and love of the season with Valentine’s Day cards!”

There are 11 residents who would enjoy the cards.

The process is easy. Just follow these steps:

Grab some Valentine’s Day Cards next time you’re at the store.

Write a note or just sign your name.

Send the cards to Seneca Healthcare District and staff will take care of the rest.

Cards can be dropped off at SHD Administration office or mailed to:

Seneca Healthcare District

Attn: Long-term Care

PO Box 737, Chester Ca 96020