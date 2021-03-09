Seneca Healthcare District seeks proposals for painting project

Request for Proposal

Notice is hereby given that the Seneca Healthcare District, referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed proposals for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment and services necessary to complete the Preparation for Paint and Painting of all buildings owned and operated by the District on the Seneca Healthcare District Campus at Brentwood Drive and Reynolds Road in Chester, CA. Bids will be received at the Administrator’s Office, Seneca Healthcare District, 199 Reynolds Road, Chester, CA 96020, until 3 P.M., 23rd of April, 2021 Bid opening will take place at the Seneca Healthcare District Administration Office, 199 Reynolds Road, Chester, CA. Only the Board of Directors of Seneca Healthcare District has the authority to award the contract to the lowest responsible responsive bidder meeting the bid specifications or reject all bids. Seneca Healthcare District Administration will present the bid tabulations to the Board of Directors at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting after bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid inspection of areas of work walk-through will be required for all interested bidders. The project is anticipated to begin 30 days (Weather Permitting) from receipt of the “Notice of Award”. The work is anticipated to have a duration of Sixty (60) consecutive calendar days for completion. Bids shall not expire for a period of thirty (30) days after the scheduled closing time set for receipt of bids.

To schedule a pre-bid inspection contact Linda McCurdy via email: [email protected] or by phone at 530-310-6401. To receive the full RFP, Scope of Work and Project Requirements contact Renee Nez : [email protected] and Linda McCurdy: [email protected].