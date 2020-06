Seneca Healthcare District will be hosting its first free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing next Tuesday, July 7, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Registration is Thursday, July 2, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. To register call 530-283-6119. Individuals must register to be tested during this event. More details below: SHD_COVID TESTING_7.7.20