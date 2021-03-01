Seneca requests proposals for roof replacement

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Notice is hereby given that the Seneca Healthcare District, referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed proposals for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment and services necessary to complete the replacement of the existing roofing of the Main Hospital known as the “Facility Re-roofing Project”. Bids will be received at the Administration Office, Seneca Healthcare District, 199 Reynolds Road, Chester, CA 96020, until 3 P.M., on the 15th of April, 2021. Bid opening will take place at the Seneca Healthcare District, 199 Reynolds Road, Chester, CA. Only the Board of Directors of Seneca Healthcare District has the authority to award the contract to the lowest responsible responsive bidder meeting the bid specifications or reject all bids. Seneca Healthcare District Administration will present the bid tabulations to the Board of Directors at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting after bid opening.

The project scope is to completely replace the existing roofing of the main hospital building as indicated on the Roof Plan on Sheet A-101. The required work includes the removal of the existing metal panel roofing and asphalt shingle roofing (First Roofing Layer), clean/repair the existing plywood roof deck as needed to accept new specified metal panel roofing. Refer to Roof Plan and Applicable Installation Details on Sheets A-101 and A-102.

A mandatory pre-bid walk-through will be held on Wednesday March 31st, 2021 at 1 PM. It is REQUIRED that all interested Bidders take part in this meeting. All discussions during the pre-bid meeting will be part of the construction responsibilities of the awarded contractor. Last day for submitting bidding questions to the Architect; 3 P.M., on 5th of April, 2021

This project is anticipated to start approximately 45 days (Weather permitting) from receipt of the “Notice of Award” considering allowances for Ordering and Delivery of the Unit. Construction is anticipated to have duration of Thirty (30) consecutive calendar days for completion.

For a copy of the complete Request for Proposal please contact Seneca Healthcare District Administration at (530) 258-2067 or email [email protected] and [email protected]