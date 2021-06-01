News 

Seneca to offer community wellness screenings at low-cost

Editor
The annual Community Wellness Screenings hosted by Seneca Healthcare District and Sponsored by Seneca Hospital Auxillary are scheduled for later this month and early July. The Community Wellness Screenings offers low-cost blood draws and low-cost imaging studies.
The 2021 Community Wellness Screenings will take place on the following dates and times:
    • Wednesday, June 23, 7:00 am – 9:30 am
    • Thursday, June 24, 7:00 am – 9:30 am
    • Wednesday, June 30, 7:00 am – 9:30 am
    • Thursday, July 1, 7:00 am – 9:30 am
Location:
  • Offsite at 372 Main Street, Chester Ca (The building behind the Chester Wellness Center also referred to at the ABC Center) 
What will be available:
  •  Blood Draws: $60 (No appointment necessary)

    • Requires 10-12 hour fasting (water is allowed during the fasting period)

      • CBC-Complete Blood Count without differential
      • CMP-Comprehensive Metabolic Panel
      • LIPIDS-Total cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL-cholesterol, direct LDL cholesterol (Cardiac Risk)
      • TSH-Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

        ***Men – Total PSA testing may be added for an additional $20.00***
         

  • Low-Cost Imaging Studies  
    • Osteoporosis Screening by Limited DEXA Scan: $110.00 
      Imaging Studies will be scheduled during the Wellness Screening.

Payment is to be made by cash or check only; not credit cards accepted.

Additional Information: 
  • Wellness Testing and Exams Reports will be sent to the primary care provider indicated on lab request forms.
  • Patients may request a copy from Medical Records by calling 530-258-2383.
  • Seneca Healthcare District requests that individuals make an appointment with their primary care physician for questions regarding their results.
For more information please direct calls to our HR Manager at 530-258-2159.

