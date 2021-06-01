Seneca to offer community wellness screenings at low-cost
- Wednesday, June 23, 7:00 am – 9:30 am
- Thursday, June 24, 7:00 am – 9:30 am
- Wednesday, June 30, 7:00 am – 9:30 am
- Thursday, July 1, 7:00 am – 9:30 am
- Offsite at 372 Main Street, Chester Ca (The building behind the Chester Wellness Center also referred to at the ABC Center)
- Blood Draws: $60 (No appointment necessary)
Requires 10-12 hour fasting (water is allowed during the fasting period)
- CBC-Complete Blood Count without differential
- CMP-Comprehensive Metabolic Panel
- LIPIDS-Total cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL-cholesterol, direct LDL cholesterol (Cardiac Risk)
- TSH-Thyroid Stimulating Hormone
***Men – Total PSA testing may be added for an additional $20.00***
- Low-Cost Imaging Studies
- Osteoporosis Screening by Limited DEXA Scan: $110.00
Imaging Studies will be scheduled during the Wellness Screening.
- Osteoporosis Screening by Limited DEXA Scan: $110.00
Payment is to be made by cash or check only; not credit cards accepted.
- Wellness Testing and Exams Reports will be sent to the primary care provider indicated on lab request forms.
- Patients may request a copy from Medical Records by calling 530-258-2383.
- Seneca Healthcare District requests that individuals make an appointment with their primary care physician for questions regarding their results.