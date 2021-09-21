Highlighted News 

Sept. 20: Public Health announces 50 new cases; 1 death

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Sept. 20, that there are 50 new cases to report and one additional death — from the Western Region. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. The agency reported 34 cases on Thursday, Sept. 16.

There are 173 active cases.

The 50 cases reported today are as follows:

Nineteen  cases for the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley): Seven confirmed on Sept. 17; and twelve confirmed today, Sept. 20.

Nine cases for the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola): Three confirmed on Sept. 147; and six confirmed today Sept. 20.

Eighteen cases for the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor): Eleven confirmed on Sept. 17; and seven confirmed today, Sept. 20.

Four cases confirmed for the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): Three confirmed on Sept. 17; and one confirmed  today, Sept. 20.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 1,246. There have been 12 deaths.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.

