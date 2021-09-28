Sept. 27: Plumas announces 29 new COVID cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Sept. 27, that there are 29 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. The agency reported 44 cases on Thursday, Sept. 23. Today’s report reflects the first downward trend in weeks.

There are 156 active cases.

The 29 cases reported today are as follows:

Twelve cases for the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley): Nine confirmed on Sept. 24; two confirmed on Sept. 26; and one confirmed today, Sept. 27.

Four cases for the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola): Two confirmed on Sept. 24; and two confirmed today, Sept. 27.

Nine cases for the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor): Five confirmed on Sept. 24; and four confirmed today, Sept. 27.

Four cases confirmed for the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): Two confirmed on Sept. 24; and two confirmed on Sept. 26.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 1,319. There have been 12 deaths. No details have been released regarding the deaths, fearing that it would compromise patient privacy when the numbers were few, but as the numbers increase more details may be forthcoming.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.