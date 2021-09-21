Sheriff Blotter: Sept. 17-19

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Mari Erin Roth. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of activity from Sept. 17-19, 2021

9/17/21

Who has camping equipment?

12:11 a.m. Greenville. A caller reports that she keeps getting woken up by a flashlight shining into her trailer. The caller is unsure how many people and hasn’t heard anyone talking. Caller requests a patrol check. 1:54 a.m. A deputy advised unable to locate anything suspicious, however, a bear was located in the trash but no people outside.

Late night house hunting, oh and “Midas” ize it!

3:11 a.m. Herlong. A caller reports a suspicious vehicle on the property across the street. A suspicious truck has been coming around over the past few nights. The caller did not see the truck but can see flashlights. The caller also said subject vehicle is a loud pickup truck.

Response may be slow

6:27 a.m. Canyon Dam. A caller reports third hand info from part of his crew that drove by a tree on fire and starting to lean toward the highway. Caller advised it’s near the PG&E yard in Canyon Dam.

Call your mother

7:50 a.m. Chester. A caller requests a welfare check on her son. He was last seen leaving Washington and headed to Oregon on Aug. 12. He was supposed to be ending in Ashland, OR and taking public transportation home to Chester. The caller was calling from Carson City. Caller said she has not received a postcard and believes he should be home. 8:13 a.m. A deputy contacted the son and confirmed he is ok. The son will call his mother.

At work

9:11 a.m. Quincy. A caller reports a neighbor harassing her and making false statements to her property manager and employer. She advised she is currently at work and requests a phone call. 9:23 a.m. A deputy advised contacted the caller who requested the information on file. Proper Temporary Restraining Order procedures were provided.

Damage or fuel reduction

10:03 a.m. Chester. A caller reports vandalism to shrubbery on his property, reporting broken branches. The caller said there is an easement on his property and believes someone broke them (branches) on purpose. 10:31 a.m. A deputy advised no vandalism. The plants that were damaged are wild. The caller is requesting info on file that he is having an ongoing issue with public using the footpath and being disrespectful to his property.

Disappearing act

11:49 p.m. Greenville. A caller reports theft of her flatbed trailer. The caller said the trailer was at her residence last weekend and is missing as of today. She does not have paperwork with her, unknown make and model.

Late for school

1:40 p.m. Portola. A caller reports a bear cub wandering around across from C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School.

Don’t park on the lawn

2:42 p.m. Portola. A caller reports a bear in his neighbor’s yard.

Not a costume contest winner

10:41 p.m. Quincy. A caller requests extra patrol checks at a downtown residence. Her daughter lives there and a suspicious male subject came to the home this morning and was asking the other roommates questions. The daughter said that the subject had a fake badge around his neck. The subject was described as a balding male wearing shorts and flip-flops.

YWD-Yelling While Driving

11:12 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a possible intoxicated driver eastbound in front of the courthouse. The vehicle was swerving and speeding. The caller also stated the driver was yelling out the window and seemed to be intoxicated.

And the band played on

11:29 pm. Quincy. A caller reports a loud disturbance, loud music coming from the wine bar in Quincy.

Trespass at your own risk

11:23 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports there is a bear inside the home on Lee Road, the main house on the property. All occupants are safe at the moment. 11:57 p.m. A deputy advised the bear has been dispatched. 1:23 a.m. No further assistance is needed, Fish and Wildlife to handle.

9/18/2021

Run out of town

12:33 a.m. Portola. A deputy advised attempting to pull over a silver BMW with tinted front windows, unknown occupants, running lights only at this time. Lights and siren, vehicle is failure to yield. 12:54 a.m. location given to Nevada Highway Patrol. 1:57 a.m. Pursuit terminated by sergeant, Nevada HP is aware, subject continued into Nevada.

Taking poor aim

6:24 a.m. West Shore Lake Almanor. A caller reports that he heard multiple shots fired off of Goose Bay, near Kokanee Trail. The caller said they see a white pickup on the shoreline. The caller said about 60 shots heard in the last 8-10 minutes. While on the line, can hear multiple shots in the background. The location was relayed to a deputy. 6:56 a.m. A deputy advised two parties who were out duck hunting to move up the shoreline further and away from homes.

Ultra sonic hearing

11:01 a.m. Lake Almanor Peninsula. A 911 call was received, an open line. Heard what sounded like a microwave muffled in the background. 11:41 a.m. The call was pinned to an address that is a vacant lot. Spoke to neighbors near the area who are ok.

Not open?

2:00 p.m. Downtown Quincy. A caller reports someone broke into a downtown business. The caller said it does not look like anything is missing. 2:40 p.m. A deputy advised negative property damage and requests extra patrol checks over the next few evenings.

Short notice

4:06 p.m. Chester. A caller said she has been living in a trailer on a subject’s property since June. The trailer belongs to the subject. The caller said the subject told her today she had until tonight to vacate the trailer. She requests a call from a deputy regarding proper procedures. 4:40 p.m. A deputy spoke to both parties involved, proper civil procedures were given. The victim stated they would be out of the trailer by tomorrow. The subject wanted tenants out tonight or threatened use of law enforcement. The victim stated they could be gone by tomorrow at the earliest. The deputy advised the subject of proper eviction procedure. No formal lease or rental agreement in place, only a work-for-rent verbal agreement.

Limited range ankle bracelet?

4:17 p.m. Beckwourth. A caller reports a motorcycle going up and down the road.

Can I get an Uber?

10:50 p.m. Loyalton. A caller reports that she was just chased by a bear and needs a ride home. The caller ran to an unknown address and is safe but advised she and her friend need a ride home. The call was transferred to Sierra County.

College town party time

10:51 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a disturbance of a loud college party with multiple cars in both parking lots, unsure how many people. The caller reports the music is loud. 12:08 a.m. A sergeant advised a large house party, most of the partygoers ran inside the home when the Sgt. arrived. The music was turned down. The Sgt. spoke with a few subjects outside who said they would tell the homeowner to turn the music down for the night.

9/19/2021

Late night snack raid

1:10 a.m. Quincy. A caller reports that there is a bear walking around the neighborhood and tried to get into her trash. The caller requests a deputy come and scare off the bear. 1:32 a.m. A sergeant advised the bear was gone upon arrival and was unable to locate.

A case for Saturday school

11:27 a.m. Chester. CHP received a 911 call of one adult and three juveniles hunting at the causeway. All subjects are wearing hunting clothing. The caller was unsure if it is a legal hunting zone. 12:21 p.m. Fish and Wildlife had no unit in position. 1:58 p.m. CHP was unable to locate anyone near the causeway. The area is legal to hunt and he will check the area.

Unusual gift

1:17 p.m. Bucks Lake. A caller reported that yesterday a man showed up on a motorcycle acting strange. He stated he is from Oroville and stated he stole the motorcycle he was on. He handed the keys to the caller and walked away. The subject was spotted in the area this morning, 20-30 years old, dark hair, smaller build, black pants, gray sweatshirt and black backpack. The caller left the keys with the bike. The bike was still there when the caller drove past this morning. 1:23 p.m. Motorcycle was located. CHP to handle.

Curb service

5:42 p.m. Canyon Dam. A caller reports a suspicious vehicle trying to enter the gate to his home. The subject stole the security camera before leaving. The caller followed the subjects who are now parked at Vista Point, a male driver with a female passenger. The caller is on a motorcycle. The night shift was alerted to watch for the suspects in the area and later the subjects were cited on driving on a suspended license.

Long history

3:49 p.m. Indian Falls. A caller reports he was in a verbal argument with a transient man at Indian Falls. Subject was telling the caller he is trespassing on “his” property. The subject was on US Forest Service property. The caller said the subject has a 10-year stay away order from the Indian Falls area by USFS. The caller is now home and requests contact. 3:55 p.m. Subject is shown to have Federal probation. 4:07 p.m. USFS has no one to handle today but will be passing the info on for follow up tomorrow. 6:18 p.m. The caller re-contacted and is now stating the subject was in his driveway during the initial argument and is angry there was no response. The caller will be in Taylorsville in a described vehicle waiting for deputy contact. 7:18 p.m. A deputy contacted the caller who would like the subject trespassed from his property. Deputy also contacted USFS to confirm follow up status.

A short in the system

4:53 p.m. Quincy. A caller requests contact regarding her son. The subject is trespassing on her property and the caller does not want him on the property. It is unknown what he is doing but he was under the house. The subject is now gone. The subject lives on a vacant lot in a trailer next to the caller’s residence. 5:09 p.m. Caller re-contacted and said it was a misunderstanding; her son was working on electrical for her. The caller is no longer requesting assistance.

A failure to serve

8:08 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports his neighbor is playing loud music. The caller advised he went to court last week and was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) for this ongoing problem. 8:14 p.m. Confirmed a valid TRO has not been served. A deputy contacted the caller who will contact the civil clerk in the morning regarding TRO service. The deputy contacted the subject who agreed to keep the peace.

Explosion

9:57 p.m. Crescent Mills. A caller reports an explosion that shook his house. The caller responded in “own fire truck.” The area was on fire but the caller put it out with 100 gallons. No people around; found petroleum product in can. Does not think response is necessary but wants info on file. The information and location was relayed to USFS. 10:13 p.m. Patrol check initiated by sergeant.

Religious experience

10:35 p.m. Quincy. A deputy advised when on previous detail that a caller made a suspicious persons report of a male subject screaming randomly and loudly throughout the day in the area of the Mormon Church.