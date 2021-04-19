Sheriff’s Blotter: April 12-18

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from April 12 through April 18.

ARRESTS

Chester

A deputy reported that a man was arrested and charged with violation probation, creating a public nuisance and trespassing.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and another violation.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of methamphetamines.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was reported to be sunburned and lying on the ground yelling and screaming on the west side of the Gulling Street Bridge on River Walk. A deputy was enroute from Quincy and the CHP was notified. The CHP reported that the man was then sitting on a bench in front of a business. He was being quiet. The CHP did not contact him because he wasn’t committing a crime at that time. Another caller reported that the man was then seen completely naked and touching himself. The CHP then requested back up. It was not listed what the man was charged with.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violation his probation.

Quincy

A woman was arrested and charged with battery. It was reported that the woman sprayed the caller and her boyfriend with mace. The parties were separated. Victim witness was notified.

A deputy and the CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

On Highway 70, the CHP reported the arrest of a man who was driving under the influence of drugs.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, April 18

Fire reported: In Portola, a caller reported a vegetation fire near her resident. It was thought to be from the neighbors’ burn pile that was out of control. Beckwourth Fire was paged and the information transferred to the USFS. A deputy was on scene. The fire was knocked down.

Bike wreck reported: In Greenville, a caller requested an ambulance for his wife who fell off her bike into the road. She was bloody and dizzy. The information was given to REMSA. Indian Valley and Crescent Mills fire department and Plumas District Hospital were notified. The patient was transferred to PDH.

Yelling going on: In Quincy, a caller reported that a man and a woman were yelling and screaming inside a car. The caller said she was inside her house and could hear them. A sergeant contacted them and they were arguing. They were separated and agreed to keep the peace.

Trespassing reported: In Portola, a caller reported that two or three juveniles were breaking into a residence. The caller has trail cameras and was watching the three girls on video stream. A deputy contacted the juveniles who were just in the area and no damage was done. The deputy took their names to issue a trespass warning when they were located. The deputy said they admitted to walking through the property and were issued official no trespass warnings.

Saturday, April 17

Fire reported: In Quincy, in the area of Ridge Run Road, a caller reported there is a fire moving toward a wooded area. Several callers reported the incident. It was transferred to the USFS, Meadow Valley and Quincy fire departments. Structures were threatened. The USFS reported there was a structure fire. The USFS requested animal control for a dog they were able to get out of the house. A deputy said a neighbor took the dog. The fire was extinguished.

Over the scanner: In Quincy, a caller requested to speak to a deputy regarding his name being broadcast over the scanner. The information was given to a deputy who contacted the caller.

Juveniles vaping: In Quincy, a caller reported that a group of juveniles were vaping in Pioneer Park. When they were asked not to, they created a disturbance. The reporting party called back and said they left the area.

Fight reported: In Greenville in front of a business, a caller reported a fight in the parking lot. One man punched the other in the face. The CHP was enroute from Quincy. The CHP reported that the parties were separated.

Odd behavior reported: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported that a woman was running around the neighborhood acting erratically all day. She was under the neighbors’ porch at one time. A deputy was on foot in the area. The deputy told the woman to stay on her own property.

Assault at a bar: In Chester, a caller reported that while inside a bar his friend came up and punched him in the face. They were separated.

Friday, April 16

Unusual contact: In Quincy at the jail, a caller reported that a woman was mentally abusing the caller via telepathy. The caller said this was happening since the caller was in the jail three years earlier. A deputy attempted to contact the caller and left a voice mail. The deputy contacted the individual in the jail who denied any involvement. A deputy spoke to the caller and there was no crime.

Burglary reported: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported that their home was broken into. The caller said her son discovered it. He’s also the one who boarded up the resident in the winter. The CHP was going to check the buildings that were broken into, but had to respond to another call. Someone sent an email saying he received an email from the caller requesting contact with a deputy.

Dog left in vehicle: In Quincy, it was reported that someone left a dog in a car. Animal control advised that the temperature inside the vehicle was 103.5. Animal removed the dog from the vehicle and left a note on it.

Wheelchair in roadway: On Highway 70 near the airport in Quincy, a caller reported there was a man in a wheelchair in the middle of the roadway. The information was transferred to the CHP.

One-acre fire reported: On Genesee road near Taylorsville, a caller reported a possible fire five miles up Genesee Road. It was in the forest area and there was a large plume of smoke. The information was transferred to the USFS. Indian Valley and Crescent Mills fire departments were also paged. A second caller reported it was on private property and there was no water there. It was reported to be five miles east of Taylorsville. The USFS requested another water tender. It is called the Montgomery Incident and was contained at 3.3 acres.

Vandalism reported: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone broke out the back window of her vehicle.

Threat made: In the Greenville area, it was reported there was a subject with a gun although the gun wasn’t seen just the threats were made. The road was blocked with a grader. A deputy advised that the people were separated.

Suspicious situation reported: In Chester, a caller reported that he just kicked four juveniles off his property. He said the boys were standing around his Jeep. The caller said the boys said they were just walking by and left. A deputy checked the area but didn’t find them.

Bathtub incident: In Delleker, a caller requested medical for a 1-year-old that slipped and fell in the bathtub. The child was awake and breathing. Eastern Plumas Health Care and the fire department reported. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Tree down: In Chester, the CHP requested that a deputy assist with removing a tree from the roadway.

Thursday, April 15

Suspicious person noted: In Quincy at the courthouse annex, a caller reported that a suspicious person was living in a car. The caller didn’t know how many people were living in the vehicle because the windows are tinted. A deputy contacted the man who agreed to move along and find somewhere else to sleep.

Poaching reported: At Frenchman Lake near Portola, a caller reported finding a possible illegal animal harvest in the forest. The caller was given the number to fish and wildlife.

Pretending to wash windows: In Quincy at the Plumas Christian School, someone reported that a suspicious man was outside looking into the kindergarten classroom windows pretending to wash them. A sergeant reported that it was all a misunderstanding and that the person really was washing the windows.

Stuck at Juniper Lake: A caller said his son was going to the Domingo Springs area past Drakesbad. He texted to say he got stuck. A text was sent to the victim’s cell phone to have him call 911. He reported that a tow company was on the way. The victim texted dispatch that he was stuck in the snow just beyond the bridge in the Juniper Lake Road near Chester. He also was in communication with the CHP. The CHP was sending two units and they thought he was on the Warner Valley Road. They reached him and provided transport back to Chester.

Bones found: West side of Lee Summit, an individual reported finding bones over an embankment. The sheriff’s office reported they were animal bones.

Taser fired: In Quincy, multiple 911 callers reported a disturbance between a man and a woman. Another caller reported that the man shot a Taser at her door and broke several windows in the disturbance. The man was trespassed from that address. A deputy was attempting to locate the woman.

Suspicious situation at a home: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported suspicious activity on the video camera at his second home in Hamilton Branch. A subject was on the upper deck of the home looking in the windows and checking doors. The CHP reported there was an open door and someone was possibly inside. They requested backup from the sheriff’s office. A deputy later reported the residence was secure.

Wednesday, April 14

Fraud reported: In Delleker, a caller reported that her husband’s social security number was compromised and reported identity theft. No monies were lost.

Citation issued: In Portola, a deputy reported citing a person who was charged with leaving a vehicle and driving without a valid drivers license.

Citation reported: In Crescent Mills, animal control cited an individual for an animal control offense.

Causing problems: In Quincy, a caller reported that a man was outside and was possibly under the influence of drugs, officer safety was also noted. The man was smashing random objects on the ground. A deputy said the man was not happy with the outcome.

Teens causing problems: In Quincy, a caller reported that four teens were causing a disturbance on the porch of a Jackson Street school. They left but the caller wanted it on file.

Theft reported: In Belden, a caller reported a theft of a statue and a large planted valued at $700. The theft was on the camera.

Missing person reported: In the Beckwourth area, a missing person was entered into the missing persons database. A deputy reported that someone drove to the north side of the lake and checked all the boat ramps but didn’t find the individual they were seeking. Deputies attempted to drive to the west entrance of Old Camp 5 where they got high-centered about 30 yards in. The deputies made it about a mile-and-a-half in to the east end camp. A deputy said they located a vehicle but it wasn’t the one they were looking for.

Tuesday, April 13

Citation issued: In Greenville, a caller reported that a dog was trying to get into the neighbor’s chicken coop and was aggressive. Animal control located the dog’s owner and cited the individual for several animal violations.

Tires slashed: In Quincy on Jackson Street, a caller reported that someone slashed her tires. She noticed it that morning. A deputy contacted the caller.

Citation issued: In Clio, a deputy issued a person a citation for battery, after a caller reported that a woman struck the caller’s wife in the chest during an argument at his house. The caller said the woman entered their home and struck his wife and began yelling at them. He thought the woman then went back to her house. Medical was requested.

Fraud reported: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone was creating a flyer for a market pop up shop. The caller had a picture of it. A deputy attempted to contact the caller.

Lost track of her son: In Chester, a caller reported that she lost track of her teenaged son. She last saw him at Olsen’s Barn. A sergeant also gave information to the CHP. The sergeant contacted the caller and said he had located the juvenile.

No one at a burn pile: In Chester, a caller reported that the neighbors’ burn pile picked back up from the wind and no one was watching it. The information was transferred to SIFC.

Monday, April 12

Dead big cat: On Highway 89 just north of Crescent Mills, a caller reported there was a dead mountain lion on the road. The information was transferred to the CHP.

They wouldn’t listen: In Portola, a caller reported that a neighbor was harassing and yelling at her. A deputy contacted the caller and the other party was making a disturbance over the common area in the complex. It was a civil matter. The deputy tried to talk to the people but they wouldn’t take his advice.

Disturbing people: In Quincy, a citizen stopped by the sheriff’s office to say he saw someone outside a house yelling, screaming and throwing things. A deputy contacted a man who was banging on a pot.

Don’t pet the dog: In Portola, emergency room staff at Eastern Plumas Health Care reported treating someone for a dog bite. A man was out walking and attempted to pet a dog that bit him. A deputy said the man was reluctant to inform on the dog.

Scam incident reported: In Quincy, a caller reported receiving a scam call. The individual gave out the last four digits of the social security number, a mailing address and a physical address. No suspicious activity was noticed on the bank account. The caller requested contact with a deputy. The deputy said not to give out any personal information. No money was lost.

Vandalism at campground: At the Lightning Tree Campground, a caller reported that a man reported that the boulders were removed and that someone in a black Chevy drove through the Long Point and Lightning Tree Campground boat ramp area. Various signs were ripped down, too. A deputy contacted the USFS to see if they were available to handle the incident. The USFS requested extra patrol checks.

Cementing the road: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported that a cement truck drove by and dumped wet concrete down the roadway. The information was transferred to the CHP.