Sheriff’s Blotter: Feb. 1-7

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Feb. 1 through Feb. 7

BY THE NUMBERS

81 calls to 911

53 calls involving a fire department

51 calls for assistance

45 medical calls

36 calls to the CHP

23 suspicious circumstances calls

21 traffic-related reports

20 civil reports

15 reports involving SIFC

14 calls involving REMSA

12 welfare checks reported

12 probation reports

12 reports involving children or juveniles

10 citations

9 reports to animal control

7 alarms reported

6 deaths reported

5 reports involving scams or fraud

5 arrests

4 court-related reports

4 sex-related reports

4 hazards reported

4 reports of harassment

3 thefts reported

3 reports involving helicopter transport

3 reports of assisting other agencies

3 reports involving the USFS

3 be-on-the-lookout reports

ARRESTS

Cromberg

On Highway 70 west of Sloat Road in Cromberg, the CHP reported the arrest of a person who was charged with driving under the influence.

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his probation, false imprisonment and injuring a spouse or cohabitant. The CHP transferred a call from a caller who reported that her boyfriend punched her in the head twice. They had been arguing. She was no longer inside the residence. The reporting parting was standing by waiting for a deputy. The man was in the residence. No weapons were involved. Plumas District Hospital was paged as a precaution and REMSA was notified. The information was transferred to the district attorney.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. A witness saw the man crash his vehicle into the side of a building.

Quincy

A corrections officer reported a court remand for a woman who was charged with driving when the license was suspended or revoked.

Westbound on Highway 70 at the passing lanes near Barlow Road near Quincy, the driver of a Ford truck was passing on the double yellow lines on corners. The caller asked that the CHP be notified. A sergeant reported there was no visual of the truck at the Greenville Wye. A deputy also said there was no visual on southbound Highway 89 from Greenville. The two officers were on the lookout for it. The CHP requested a sergeant respond to Highway 70 at Chambers Creek. A man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, disobeying a peace officer, and willful or wanton disregard for the safety of others.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, Feb. 7

Mountain lion kill found: In Quincy on Oddie Way, a caller reported that a dead deer was in his yard and was killed by a mountain lion. He was concerned because his house is near the school.

Mind your own business: In Greenville, the CHP requested that other officers be on the lookout for someone driving under the influence that was in Ayoob Alley. He was driving through neighborhoods at high speeds and yelled “mind your own business” to someone before driving away. A sergeant and a deputy were unable to locate the driver.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Citation issued: In Quincy, a deputy reported that a man was cited and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, probation violation and speeding.

Stealing fence posts: In the Greenville area, a caller reported that some tenants were stealing fence posts and taking them to another residence to sell. A deputy explained the proper civil procedures.

Screaming and yelling reported: In Taylorsville, a caller reported that a neighbor was walking down the street screaming at them and swearing. The individual was also hitting his house. A deputy and sergeant were unable to locate any kind of disturbance. A sergeant later said the suspect was picked up prior to their arrival.

Friday, Feb. 5

Argument started: Near Quincy, a caller reported that she was on her way to work in Quincy from Meadow Valley. A known woman sped up behind them on the roadway and then went around them. She then slammed on her brakes and got out of her vehicle and started creating a disturbance. The caller said that her boyfriend who was riding with her then got out of the vehicle and the two men got into a fight. They were separated but the caller was at the sheriff’s office requesting to speak to a deputy.

Ripping the screens off: In Quincy, a person was at a woman’s house that was causing a disturbance by screaming and ripping the window screens off. A deputy reported damage to the property was a civil matter between the landlord and the tenant.

Citation reported: In Chester, a deputy reported citing a man who was charged with having no proof of valid registration.

Threatening messages reported: In Quincy, a reporting party said that a known man was sending threatening messages over social media to him. The caller said his last contact with the individual made him think the other man had a concealed weapon under his jacket and he felt threatened.

Citation issued: In Portola, a deputy reported that a man was cited and charged with violation of probation and driving when a license had been suspended or revoked.

Rocky road: On Highway 36 at Johnson Grade near Chester, a caller reported rocks were in the westbound lane. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Furnace issue: In Quincy, a reporting party at Rite Aid said that the smell of smoke was coming from the air vents. Quincy Fire Department responded. The caller was able to contact the regional manager who was having the furnace turned off remotely and was sending a repairman to look at it.

Dog dumped: In Quincy, a caller reported seeing a man driving an SUV drop off a black dog that was then roaming the neighborhood. Animal control was unable to locate the dog.

Stuck car: On Highway 89 at the Wolf Creek passing lanes in Greenville, a caller reported that her car spun out and got stuck on a snow berm. The information was transferred to the CHP. No injuries were reported.

Rockslide occurred: On Highway 89 a half-mile south of Greenville, a caller reported a rockslide. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Citation issued: In Chester, it was reported that a man was cited and charged with driving without proof of registration.

Rocks in the roadway: On Highway 70 at Keddie, a deputy reported there was a rock in the road and a vehicle struck it. The deputy reported that the person’s vehicle got a flat tire and was going to leave it on the side of the road until the following day. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Concerned for a woman: In Quincy, a reporting party said that an upset woman went into a store. The caller said she looked unwell and was crying. The caller said the woman said she had just been kicked out of her house and had nowhere to go. The caller was concerned for her wellbeing. A deputy checked the area several times but didn’t find anyone matching the woman’s description.

Someone yelling for help: In Portola, a reporting party said she could hear a man yelling for help about 20 minutes earlier near her house. She thought it sounded like it was coming from the River Walk area. A second caller also reported hearing the man. The second person called dispatch again and said he was at the storage units and thought it was coming from the across the river. A deputy then requested medical assistance for a man who had been drinking and was hypothermic. Eastern Plumas Health Care was contacted. The deputy said the man’s dog was returned to the victim’s home.

Can you hear me? On Highway 70 near the passing lanes near Portola, a caller dialed 911 and asked, “Can you hear me?” and disconnected. An attempt was made to contact the caller multiple times and there was no answer. A woman was finally contacted and she said that a vehicle was partially in the roadway westbound on Highway 70. The CHP was notified.

Child porn reported: In Quincy, a reporting party said he was part of a group chat on Snapchat and someone posted child pornography images to the group. The caller said he lives in New Jersey and called the police there. He was told to contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect might be known.

Throwing beer cans: Westbound on Highway 147 from Highway A13 near Lake Almanor, a caller reported a potential driver under the influence in a Denali and then disconnected. The information was transferred to the CHP, deputies and a sergeant. A sergeant was unable to locate the vehicle from Greenville to Highway 147. The CHP spoke to the caller who said it was a woman driver who threw a beer can out of her window while passing the caller. A deputy was also unable to locate the vehicle from Highway 147 to A13. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Citation issued: In Greenville, a man was cited and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked driver license, probation violation, no proof of a valid registration and no proof of financial responsibility.

Citation reported: In Greenville, a woman was cited and charged with having no proof of financial responsibility, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Disabled plow noted: On Highway 70 just west of Goat Hill near Keddie, a caller reported that 10 minutes earlier he drove past a disabled CalTrans plow. It had struck the side of the rock mountain and the metal plow was broken off and in the roadway. The truck was also disabled and in the roadway. The driver was uninjured and had no way to contact the CHP. The information was transferred to the CHP and they were on scene. Explosion heard: On Commercial and California streets in Portola, a caller reported that their power went out and then they heard a loud explosion. Beckwourth Fire Department was paged. A city of Portola worker called and said that a vehicle with dealer plates hit a power pole. The CHP was on scene. No injuries were reported.

Tree hazard reported: In Quincy, a caller reported that a tree fell across the sidewalk on Jackson and Harbison streets. The tree apparently had been down for a few days. The information was transferred to the county road department.

Citation issued: In Quincy, a deputy reported that a man was cited and charged with possession of methamphetamines and in contempt of court.

Citation reported: In Quincy, a deputy reported citing a woman who was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without valid registration and no proof of financial responsibility.

Running in traffic: In Portola, a report was received of a male running in and out of traffic on Commercial Street. A deputy was unable to find anyone in the roadway. The deputy then received new information of who the man was and that he had been drinking. The information was transferred to the CHP. The man hadn’t been drinking and agreed to move along.

Dog bite reported: In Quincy, animal control reported a dog bite case.

Sick animal reported: In Crescent Mills, a reporting party said there was a sick skunk near the side of her house. She said she attempted to contact animal control. She was advised to contact fish and wildlife.

Someone screaming: In Quincy, a reporting party said she could hear a man screaming but was unsure which apartment it was coming from. A deputy contacted a man who was playing music loudly. He was fine and agreed to keep the peace.

Two accidents in same area: On Highway 36 just west of the St. Bernard Lodge near Chester, two vehicle accidents were reported within 10 minutes of each other. The first was a single-vehicle rollover and medical was requested. The information was transferred to SIFC, but medical was then cancelled. A Ford F250 was upside down on the roadway. There was only one person in the truck and he declined medical assistance. Ten minutes later a second accident occurred in the same curves. The CHP and SIFC were contacted. The CHP was to handle the incident.

Concerned about a trailer: In the Graeagle area, a reporting party said he was paying for a trailer to be stored on a friend’s property. But he was in jail in Plumas County and the caller wanted to speak to a deputy. The caller wanted to know what to do with the trailer that he no longer wanted the responsibility over. The caller said he just moved to Nevada and is still paying for the trailer. A deputy explained the proper civil procedures.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Car filled with snow: In Chester, a person requested contact from a deputy. The caller said that someone with a key to a vehicle was opening the car windows on purpose. The caller said the car was now filled with snow. She thought she might know who was responsible. It was considered a case of suspicious circumstances and that the windows were open for two nights in a row. Extra patrol checks were in place.

All over a phone: In Quincy, a reporting party said that his ex girlfriend stole his phone. He asked that a deputy contact him at his residence since he didn’t have the phone. A deputy said the caller then thought he lost his phone in his couch and would continue to look for it.

Report of squatter: In Chester, a reporting party said that tenants reported that a man was squatting in two units and the laundry room. The caller didn’t have a description of the suspect. No further information was available.

Juvenile not in school: In Quincy, a reporting party requested a welfare check on a juvenile who hadn’t been in contact with the school since Nov. 21. A deputy reported that the juvenile’s father would contact the school.

Fraud reported: A caller reported a case of identity theft. The individual allegedly applied for unemployment and then got a job so he never received the benefits. But the individual did receive notice that someone used his identity to get unemployment benefits in the amount of $900. The individual was unsure of what personal information the suspect had. The caller was in Delaware.

Another squatter: In Quincy, a reporting party stated that an unknown man was squatting in a space and had broken out the windows in the trailer. A deputy spoke to the resident, a different person, who said he hadn’t been at the residence all day.

More fraud reported: In Delleker, a caller reported receiving a call from job and family services in Ohio that an individual owed $1,920 to taxes from unemployment money he allegedly received. The caller said he’d never been to Ohio. A deputy contacted the caller and said he needed a case number to deal with the situation.

Missed the fireworks: In the Hamilton Branch area, a caller reported hearing fireworks in the area. A deputy wasn’t in the area and the CHP was contacted to see if they had a unit in the area. A deputy contacted the caller who said she no longer wanted a response because the fireworks were over.

Monday, Feb. 1

Citation issued: In Chester, a deputy reported citing a man who was charged with a local warrant, driving without a license, and various vehicle code violations.

Counterfeit money reported: In Quincy, an animal control officer requested contact with a deputy. The caller thought he might have taken a fake or counterfeit bill from a man. A deputy contacted the man who said he was unaware that it was counterfeit and received the bill from someone else. He shared that information also. No further information.

Scam reported: In Greenville, a caller reported giving out personal information to someone named Steve. He provided credit card and bank account information. No monies lost to date.

Some prank: In Quincy, a caller reported that a member of the family said there were people outside who were possibly trying to break in. The caller said she was at work. The caller called back and reported that the family member’s friends were playing a prank.

Here kitty, kitty: In Quincy, a caller asked to speak to someone from animal control about a missing cat. The caller said he thought he knew where the cat was but didn’t now the address. The information was passed on to animal control.

Out of the woods: On Johnson Grade east of the rest area near Chester, a caller said she was driving westbound when a man came out of the woods carrying a rifle. He was trying to break through a berm. No vehicle was around, but the man was at the side of the road trying to get up to the road. The information was transferred to the CHP. The CHP and a sergeant were unable to locate anyone.

Speeding vehicle reported: Southbound on Highway 89 near the Greenville Bridge, a caller reported that she was walking when a Ford pickup blew past her going 60 mph and almost hit her. The driver of the truck had to slam on its brakes to avoid hitting a car that was traveling at the speed limit in front of it. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Headlights on: In Graeagle, a caller reported that a suspicious vehicle was on her street and its headlights were pointing into her home. She said the vehicle was parked in the middle of the road for about 30 minutes. While the caller was on the phone the driver left the area.

Trying doorknobs: In Quincy, someone from Feather River College reported reviewing video footage of three males trying doorknobs in a dorm. A deputy and sergeant checked the dorms and area and were unable to locate anyone. Extra patrol checks were planned.