Sheriff’s Blotter: Feb. 15-21

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Feb. 15 through Feb. 21

ARRESTS

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance. A deputy said the woman was also trespassed from a home.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, Feb. 21

Bike stolen off the porch: In Portola, a caller said that someone just stole her child’s bright green bike off the front porch. A deputy said he talked to a man who said he bought the bike.

Citation issued: In Crescent Mills, a deputy reported citing a man who was charged with driving without proof of valid registration.

Two cited: In Greenville, a deputy reported citing two women who were charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Boxes vandalized: In Chester, a caller reported that boxes were vandalized. One was left wide open. It’s an ongoing problem according to the reporting party.

Rockslide reported: On Highway 70, one mile west of Paxton, a caller reported a large rockslide. The CHP was notified.

Threats made: In Chester, a caller reported having issues with stolen property related to skateboards. The suspect was making statements to shoot up the residence. Small children were in the home.

Trespassing reported: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported someone trespassed on his property. The suspect made threatening statements when the homeowner approached him. Two men were in a Jeep and left the scene going off-road. A deputy contacted the owner of the Jeep who agreed not to return to the property.

Friday, Feb. 19

Citation issued: In Portola, a caller said that when he went out to his vehicle a pitbull attacked his dog in the driveway. He said he used a pocketknife to get the dog to release his dog. Animal control was notified. The reporting party was taking his dog to the vet. The dog’s owner was charged with animal control violations.

Break-in suspected: In Portola, a caller said he thought someone broke into his trailer during the night. A deputy checked and nothing was determined.

Didn’t stop to pay: In Chester, a store manager said that a man ran out of a store without paying. He ran through a parking lot and turned left. He was cornered across the street on Meadowbrook Road. Two men had him cornered with a loader and another vehicle. The CHP was notified. He was last seen before the hospital. The deputy was continuing to BOLO.

Wine miss-delivered: In Portola, a caller reported that his box of wine was delivered to the wrong address and the resident signed for it. He asked to speak to a deputy.

Citation reported: In Chester, a deputy cited a man who was charged with resisting and receiving stolen property.

Break-in reported: In Portola, a caller said his house was broken into during the night and someone stayed there. He asked to speak to a deputy.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Kicking in the door: In Portola, a caller reported that someone called him and said she was outside his house and was going to kick in the door. He was not home. A deputy said the woman was gone when he arrived.

Cat bite reported: In Chester, a nurse at Seneca Hospital reported that a patient was there that had been bitten by a feral cat.

Airplane crashes: In Beckwourth, a caller reported that a plane crashed before leaving the runway. Six people were on board. Eastern Plumas Health Care and Beckwourth Fire Department were notified. The FAA was also notified. A deputy reported that no one was injured.

Breaking windows: In Quincy, a caller said that a man was breaking windows out of a vehicle. He might have used a rock. A deputy said there was a BOLO in an effort to locate the suspect.

Citation issued: In Chester, a deputy reported citing a man who was charged with driving without a valid license and failure to obey a sign.

Citation reported: In Crescent Mills, a deputy reported citing a man for violating his probation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Can’t reach the dryer: In Delleker, a caller said she had a cup of water that tipped over. She wanted to dry some things but was too short to reach the controls on the dryer. A deputy assisted.

Citation issued: On Highway 70 near Camp Layman, a deputy cited a man who was charged with driving without proof of registration and driving without insurance.

Laptop’s broken: In Quincy, a caller said that a man was served with a restraining order. Then when she got home she found that her laptop was smashed.

Citation reported: In Chester, a woman was cited and charged following a vehicle search of not having insurance and failure to appear.

Citation issued: On Highway 89 at Stampfli Lane near Greenville, a deputy cited a man who was charged with probation violation.

Traffic citation: In Greenville, a man was cited and charged with driving without a valid drivers license, no valid registration, no evidence of financial responsibility, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Kids messing about: In Portola, a caller said there were three juveniles in her yard messing around and then left.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Homeless on a hillside: On Oakland Camp Road near Quincy, a reporting party said there was possibly a homeless person living on a hillside near her property. A deputy was unable to locate anyone living in the area.

Dog bite reported: In Greenville, an animal control officer reported that a dog bit a child.

Monday, Feb. 15

Something’s out there: In Greenville, a caller requested extra patrol checks because she heard something outside her house. She thought it might be an animal. A deputy checked and didn’t locate anything suspicious.

Rocks noted: On Highway 70 a half-mile west of Keddie, the CHP was notified of rocks in the road.

Wrong day: In Portola, a caller reported finding a young boy who was crying near the road. He said his grandfather dropped him off although it was a holiday. He didn’t know his address. He said it was a trailer with a wooden bear out front.

Turkey in a ditch: On Chandler Road near Quincy, a caller reported there was a turkey in a ditch that might have been attacked. It didn’t have visible injuries and was all white. The turkey was left in the ditch for an animal control officer to pick up. That’s where the turkey is in custody.

Threatened with a knife: In Greenville, a 911 text from the CHP reported that a caller said that her sister was threatening the mother with a knife. The reporting party left the home heading for the grandmother’s house. The suspect is on probation. A deputy reported that no crime occurred but the juvenile was counseled and probation notified.

Truck door kicked: In Quincy, a caller said that someone kicked his truck door while he was pulling into his driveway. He described the man who left and was walking away. The caller requested a BOLO for the suspect.

Missing sundresses: In Quincy, a caller said it smelled like someone was in her house. She said that someone stole all of the sundresses out of her closet. A deputy attempted to contact the caller.

Getting a charge out of problems: In Quincy, a caller reported that he thought that someone on the internet electrically charged the steps to his travel trailer. He didn’t know how it happened and there was no evidence available.