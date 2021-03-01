Sheriff’s Blotter: Feb. 22-28

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28

BY THE NUMBERS

71 calls to 911

42 requests for medical help

38 requests for assistance

37 civil reports

36 requests for a fire department

28 reports of suspicious circumstances

21 reports with the CHP

16 reports involving children or juveniles

14 disturbances

11 reports of vandalism

10 reports to SIFC

10 reports to REMSA

10 alarms reported

9 requests for welfare checks

9 arrests

9 traffic related reports

9 cases for animal control

8 reports of theft

8 reports of assisting other agencies

7 reports of trespassing

6 citations reported

5 probation/parole reports

4 domestic violence reports

4 scams reported

4 fraud reports

4 reports involving weapons

5 mental health reports

3 court related reports

3 missing persons reports

3 requests for search and rescue

3 property-related reports

3 reports of harassment

3 reports involving the USFS

ARRESTS

Chester

In Chester, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Dispatch received an open line and could hear screaming from a woman asking the man to leave but not take the baby.

Clio

The CHP reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent.

Delleker

A caller requested a deputy respond for a domestic violence situation between a man and a woman. The caller said the man allegedly hit her and was in the living room. The caller declined medical assistance and said there were no injuries. No weapons were involved. The man was arrested and charged with domestic battery. A deputy said the victim requested contact from victim witness.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, vandalism and possession of medication without a prescription.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with probation violation and taking money.

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with vandalism. A caller reported a fight with both males and females involved. The caller said the people were heading toward the courthouse. A suspect told a second caller to give him a ride home. When she refused he smashed the back window of her vehicle.

The CHP reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. According to an off-duty officer, the driver of a vehicle entered Quincy at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign. The vehicle was swerving. The driver went to a grocery store and went inside.

Spring Garden

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. On the Buckhorn and Sugar Pine trails, a caller reported that a vehicle went off over a hill. The information was transferred to the CHP. Greenhorn Fire Department and Plumas District Hospital were notified. Search and rescue were also alerted, but cancelled. The individual got out of the vehicle on his own.

Vinton

On Highway 70 east of Green Gulch Ranch, the CHP reported the arrest of a woman. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office added giving false information to a peace officer.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, Feb. 28

Theft of groceries: In Chester, someone reported the theft of groceries from a store. The individual left on a bike.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Things missing: In Quincy, a caller reported that while giving her children groceries, some things went missing from her car. She said that some French toast and a diamond ring were gone. She asked to speak to a deputy

Friday, Feb. 26

Can’t sleep: In Portola, a caller reported that her neighbor was disturbing her sleep throughout the day. She said this happens to her every place she moves.

Citation reported: In Portola, a deputy reported that a man was cited and charged with driving without a license, driving without insurance and a blocked area on the windshield.

Burn pile out of control: Near Quincy, a caller reported an out-of-control burn pile. The Quincy Fire Department was paged. The USFS was on scene.

Citation issued: In Portola, a deputy reported that a man was cited and charged with driving without proof of valid registration.

Citation reported: In Greenville, a deputy reported citing a man who was charged with violating his probation.

Noisy neighbor reported: In Greenville, a caller reported that a loud beeping was coming from her neighbor’s house. She said it was so loud she couldn’t sleep. She was also having a problem with the neighbor’s rooster crowing. A deputy contacted the neighbor and told him about the beeping and crowing.

Watch what you eat: In Quincy, a caller reported that a man said he consumed a battery (didn’t say what size) and felt radioactive. REMSA, Quincy Fire and Plumas District Hospital were notified.

Nothing to crow about: In Greenville, a caller reported that someone vandalized his home. A rock was thrown through his window about 2 a.m. He said it might be related to his rooster making noise.

Citation issued: On Highway 70 at Keddie, a deputy reported citing a man who was charged with not following the law when it comes to double yellow lines and speeding.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Dead skunk left: In Crescent Mills, a caller said a person put a dead skunk in his mailbox. He said he felt unsafe at his house and asked to speak to a deputy. A deputy advised the caller about the appropriate civil procedures to take.

Someone’s sleeping in an empty house: In Portola, a caller reported that a man was sleeping in his empty house. The place had been sold but the man broke a window and kept going back at night. He was requesting extra patrol checks. A deputy checked the house and didn’t locate anyone around.

Snowmobile reported stolen: In Portola, a caller reported that her snowmobile was stolen from a storage area sometime during the month.

Brush fire reported: On Highway 70 west of Little Bear Road near Graeagle, a caller reported a brush fire west of the passing lanes. The Graeagle Fire Department was paged but they were having radio problems. The USFS sent an engine. It turned out to be a burn pile on the homeowner’s property.

Too much snow for heat: In Portola, a caller said that her sister ran out of propane and was freezing. The caller said she contacted the propane company but they wouldn’t deliver because of the amount of snow in the woman’s driveway. A deputy said the woman was okay and had a space heater. The deputy also built a fire and left the woman with some wood for the home. The deputy was also going to notify adult protective services.

Speeding dirt bikes: In Meadow Valley, a caller reported that two juveniles on dirt bikes were traveling over 50 mph. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Homeless, needed help: In Chester, a deputy reported that according to a worker, a suspect trespassed into a residential building. The suspect was then being uncooperative with law enforcement. The suspect was sent on her way, but is homeless at the time. A deputy said he would contact the crisis center to see if they could help. When the deputy contacted the woman she said she was okay and waiting for a friend to get her.

Getting yelled at: In Quincy, a caller said that a suspicious man was yelling at her. He was standing across from a business on the sidewalk near the cemetery. A deputy checked the area and didn’t find anyone.

Stuck in the snow: On the Bucks Lake Road just over the county line, a caller said he got his vehicle stuck in the snow in the middle of the road. He said he was alone. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Vandalism reported: In Portola, it was reported that a bus stop was vandalized.

More vandalism: In Portola, a caller reported that a rock was thrown through an office window during the night at the Long Valley Charter School.

Citation issued: In Quincy, a deputy reported that a man was cited and charged with violation of his probation, a parking violation and driving without insurance.

Missing person reported: In Spring Garden, a caller said her husband was missing since the morning of the previous day. She said he didn’t show up for work that day either. He was supposed to get off work at 6 a.m. and then go home. She said she tried to call him but the calls were going straight to voice mail. The reporting party told a deputy that the man was carrying a loaded concealed weapon. The man and his vehicle were entered into missing persons. A deputy said she spoke to the victim’s brother who lives in another state. He said his brother was planning to go to Reno to see a woman. He said he did speak to his brother that day. The victim called and said he was fine. He was waiting for a deputy to call him. The Reno Police Department located the man and he was removed from missing persons.

Stuck on the bridge: At Keddie, a caller reported that a semi was stuck on the Keddie Bridge. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Vandalism reported: In Portola, a caller reported vandalism to a business. It occurred about two weeks earlier.

Identity theft suspected: In Quincy, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about someone stealing his identity.

Won’t give up the cat: In Crescent Mills, it was reported that a man was refusing to give the reporting party’s cat back. She moved out the previous day but when she came back to get the car the man had locked her out. The reporting party was waiting for a deputy in front of the residence. The reporting party called 911 to report that the cat was returned.

Broken elbow suspected: In Crescent Mills, an ambulance was requested for a woman who might have sustained a broken elbow. Plumas District Hospital, Indian Valley and Crescent Mills fire departments responded.

Vandalism reported: In Quincy, a caller said that her tires were slashed.

Homeless camp possible: In Quincy, a caller reported there was a homeless camp in front of a business behind some bushes. The caller was concerned that someone was burning next to a building and requested contact by a deputy. A deputy contacted the suspect who said he would be on his way.

Juvenile issues: In Portola, a caller said her son didn’t return home after school. She contacted the school and his friends and they didn’t know where he was. The caller said her son had been threatening to run away. Later the reporting party called and said her son did return home, but then he jumped out his bedroom window and left. A deputy was on his way. The caller finally located her son and no further assistance was needed.

Dog in charge: Near Quincy, it was reported that a dog was in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The information was transferred to the CHP. An animal control officer said a gate was blown open by the wind and the dog was secured.

Mutual horseplay: In Portola, a caller said that two people hit her son with a horsewhip on their way home from elementary school. A deputy contacted the caller and said they were just horsing around and no injuries were reported. The caller requested that the children be counseled.

House vandalized: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone vandalized her house about a week earlier. She thought she knew who was responsible and there was a possible witness. When the deputy contacted the caller, she no longer wanted to report vandalism.

Truck’s now minus a door: In Quincy, a caller reported domestic violence between a man and a woman. The woman left in a Ford with a missing door after she allegedly hit his vehicle. She also allegedly hit him in the face. The caller thought she might have a rifle in the pickup.

Cat up a tree: In the Spring Garden area, a caller reported that a cat was high up in a tree. The caller requested a fire truck with a ladder to get it down. The caller was advised that the cat would come down on its own. The caller was also told no one has the resources to send for the incident.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

The fox did it: In Quincy, a caller reported that she could hear a woman screaming in the area. The woman was telling someone to stop. The caller didn’t know where the sound was coming from, but reported where she was standing. A sergeant reported that there were foxes in the area that were playing and making noise.

Fire at mill: In Quincy, a caller reported a fire in the planer at Sierra Pacific Industries. The caller said it was spreading quickly and they couldn’t contain it. Quincy Fire Department was notified. A second 911 caller indicated the quickest route to take. Meadow Valley Fire Department was paged but that was cancelled. The fire was extinguished.

Children caught on video: In Greenville at the Greenville Jr./Sr. High School, a caller reported that the school had video footage of several days of children who were vandalizing the school. A deputy reported that it was negative vandalism but the children were counseled.

Abandoned near Jackass Creek: On the Tobin Ridge Road and Jackass Creek in the Feather River Canyon, a caller reported that there was an abandoned vehicle there. It was a Chevy pickup that had been there for a couple of weeks. The information was also given to the USFS. A better location was learned and given to the USFS dispatch.

Thrown from horse: In Portola, a caller requested medical assistance for a neighbor who was thrown from her horse. It was thought the woman sustained a broken shoulder. Eastern Plumas Health Care and Eastern Plumas Fire Department were paged. An ambulance was sent from Loyalton.

Code enforcement: In Portola, the Plumas County Code Enforcement program towed two vehicles from the same address.

Theft reported: In Greenville, there was a report of a chainsaw stolen.

Fraud reported: Near Spring Garden, a caller requested contact from a deputy for fraudulent charges on her credit card. The amount was $95.

People on the tracks: In Portola, a caller reported that a woman with two children and dogs were playing on the train tracks. The caller was concerned for their safety. A deputy reported that a railroad employee asked them to leave the area.

Man frightened her: In Quincy, a caller reported that a man she knows was coming to her front door. She thought he had been drinking and she was afraid of him. The suspect was contacted. He hadn’t been drinking and agreed not to go back to the caller’s address.

People out camping: In Taylorsville, a caller reported that there were multiple tents and illegal fires at the campground. Extra patrols were requested. A deputy didn’t find anyone around. Facilities services said they hadn’t heard of anyone around the campground that week. The caller said he works for facilities services with the county and that one of his workers said the campers were there at night. A deputy still didn’t find any campers at night.

Stop the bus! In Quincy, it was reported that a man and a woman were causing a disturbance. Both parties were contacted. They said they were yelling for the bus to stop.

Vehicle left running: In Quincy, a caller reported that two people were arguing every night outside. Then the caller said the man left his vehicle idling loudly for hours. The caller said he confronted the suspect and that person refused to turn off the vehicle. He then sped away angry.

Monday, Feb. 22

Suspicious with flashlight: In Greenville, a caller from a business reported seeing a man walking around with a flashlight. He was wearing dark clothing and was acting suspicious. A deputy checked the area and didn’t locate anyone.

It’s social security calling: In Quincy, a caller reported getting several scam calls from someone claiming to be from the social security office. They were notifying her that she wouldn’t be receiving her check. No monies lost.

Dog attacked: In Portola, a caller said that a black dog attacked him and his dog. The dog ran under a fence and got out from the property to attack them. The skin was broken. The information was transferred to animal control. The dog was taken into custody.

Women’s clothing found: In the Greenville area, a caller said he found a black bag with women’s clothing inside on his property. The caller thought they looked like they’d been there for a while. A deputy attempted to contact the caller.

Vandalism reported: In Portola, a caller reported that a taillight was smashed on her husband’s truck during the night.

Mail stolen: In Quincy, a reporting party reported that multiple thefts occurred from a mailbox. The items included checks and debit cards.

Wrong number called: In Portola, a caller reported a scam. She said she broke her watch and then called a number to get it repaired. They said they could fix it if she and another person bought seven cards for $200 each. The caller said she gave them the numbers on the back of the card. A deputy explained the proper civil procedures to follow.

Harassment through technology: In Crescent Mills, a caller reported being harassed by a relative using technology. The suspect was using Apple ID without permission and the caller can no longer access his services. A deputy contacted the caller and explained how to get a temporary restraining order. The deputy advised the caller to contact Apple support to reset his Apple passwords.

Someone throwing things: On Highway 70 two miles west of Quincy, a caller reported that someone in a Blazer threw things while driving and something hit the caller’s car. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Stop chasing cars: In Portola, a caller reported that a man attempted to attack her mother at a business. The suspect then went to the bar. The deputy learned that the incident was verbal only. The deputy did ask the suspect to quit chasing after cars and he agreed.