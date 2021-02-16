Sheriff’s blotter: Feb. 8-14

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Feb. 8 through Feb. 14

BY THE NUMBERS

75 calls to 911

35 requests for assistance

34 reports to the CHP

33 medical reports

32 suspicious reports

31 fire reports

15 disturbances reported

14 reports involving children or juveniles

14 civil reports

14 alarms reported

9 traffic reports

8 citations reported

8 animal control reports

7 probation reports

6 assisting other agencies reports

6 hazards

6 reports to CPS

5 sex reports

5 cases of domestic violence reported

5 mental health reports

5 reports of harassment

4 threats

4 reports to SIFC

4 arrests made

4 thefts reported

3 trespassing reports

3 reports to the USFS

3 reports to REMSA

3 reports of vandalism

3 court-related reports

3 assaults reported

3 reports to the DA

ARRESTS

Belden

The CHP reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence.

Keddie

On Highway 70 east of Quarry Road near Keddie, the CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

Portola

In Portola, a caller said there was a homeless person living under a caboose in the middle of town. A deputy said a man was arrested on warrant. The original complaint was addressed. He was booked, cited and released.

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with corporal injury to a spouse, making malicious comments about property, and violating terms of post release.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, Feb. 14

Don’t scare the worker: In Quincy, a caller reported being the owner of a building that she rents. Someone came over unannounced during the night and scared the worker who was staying there watching the property.

Someone was threatened: In the Taylorsville area, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about ongoing issues of being threatened by three people who live on her property. The caller reported them earlier but now wants them off the property. A deputy contacted the caller who reported vandalism to plants. Another deputy was going to follow-up.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Stab wounds reported: In Portola, someone at Eastern Plumas Health Care reported that a patient came in during the night with stab wounds on the right hand. They were about four inches long. The patient wasn’t giving any information. A deputy said the incident might have happened in Reno.

Rockslide reported: On Highway 70 on the Serpentine Curves in the Feather River Canyon, a caller reported a rockslide that was blocking the westbound lane. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Smoke detector behaving oddly: In Chester, a caller reported that her hardwired smoke detector fell off the ceiling. It was glowing red and smoking. The information was transferred to SIFC.

Citation issued: In Portola, it was reported that a deputy cited a man and charged him with driving when a license is suspended or revoked, no evidence of financial responsibility, giving false information and no registration.

Friday, Feb. 12

Hazardous conditions: In Portola, a caller the roadway at Third and Main streets was very icy and requested that the county road department be notified. The information was transferred to the city of Portola.

HAZMAT situation: In Quincy, a caller reported a fuel leak of approximately 15 gallons of red dye diesel into the creek on the northwest side of the gas station. The caller said he put booms in the water to stop the flow and started cleanup. The caller was unsure where the leak was. The proper authorities were notified. A deputy said that CalTrans and environmental health would be monitoring the situation.

Vandalism reported: In Chester on Laurel Lane, a caller reported that someone vandalized post office boxes.

Just being himself: In Quincy, eastbound on Highway 70, a caller said that a suspicious man with a cane was walking westbound on Highway 70 near a café. The caller said the man stopped her as she was leaving her residence and it made her feel uncomfortable. He was last seen walking on the eastbound side of the road. A deputy and a sergeant contacted the man “who is just being himself.”

Windows broken: In Quincy, someone reported that a known man broke windows in a trailer park during the night. He was just seen walking east on Pioneer Road. A deputy was on the lockout but was unable to find the suspect.

Citation reported: In Chester on Main Street just west of the causeway, a man was cited and charged with driving while using a wireless device, and speeding.

Juveniles counseled: In the Lake Almanor Peninsula area, it was reported that two juveniles were walking north with an air rifle shooting squirrels. A deputy contacted them and counseled them.

Large teddy bear spotted: Eastbound on Highway 70 at the Beckwourth passing lanes, a caller said that two juveniles were walking in the highway. One had a large teddy bear. The information was transferred to the CHP. A deputy said that he and the CHP checked the area and didn’t find the juveniles. The bear wasn’t mentioned again.

Causing a disturbance: In Quincy, a caller said a man was causing a disturbance in the Pioneer Park. He was screaming at people and threatening them. A deputy checked the area but didn’t find the suspect. A BOLO was put out to continue to look for the individual.

No helmets noted: In Quincy, a caller reported that some kids were on a dirt bike in a church parking lot and they didn’t have helmets on. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Citations issued: In Chester on a probation check two people were cited and charged. The woman was charged with violating her probation. The man was charged with violating his probation, possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Trespassing reported: In Crescent Mills, an officer reported receiving information that two people were at an abandoned house. No one is supposed to be there. A sergeant spoke to the homeowner and he just wanted the officer to ask the people to leave. A sergeant saw a person who was walking down Stampfli Road and he might have been one of the people who were at the house. A deputy checked the house and didn’t locate anyone.

Stuck in the snow: On Frenchman Lake Road east of the lake, a caller reported that his daughter was stuck in the snow on the east side of the lake. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Vehicle’s smoking: In Chester, someone reported that an older model Chevy Blazer appeared to be unoccupied and was smoking. Sparks seemed to be coming out of the bottom. The information was transferred to the CHP. Several other calls were reported and then the vehicle caught on fire. SIFC was notified.

Trespasser reported: In Quincy, a reporting party said that a person trespassed on his property again. He asked to speak to a deputy. The caller said he was out walking his dog and the individual drove by on the property and did a “burn out.” The caller said he took photos of the incident. A deputy explained proper civil procedures.

Rockslide reported: On Highway 32 three mile south of Highway 36 near Chester, it was reported that a person in the westbound lane was in a vehicle that broke down. She had called the CHP and a tow truck. The caller also reported a rockslide in the roadway. The CHP was aware of it.

Citation issued: On Highway 70 west of the Greenville Wye, a deputy reported possible illegal tree cutting. The information was transferred to the USFS. A deputy said the USFS issued a citation.

Someone’s throwing things: In Portola, a caller reported that some juveniles were throwing things at her house. They left going toward the high school. A deputy searched the south side of Portola and wasn’t able to locate anyone.

On the loose: On Highway 70 south of Mill Creek, an caller said he saw three or four piglets running down the roadway. A woman said she was attempting to wrangle them up. The pigs went wee, wee, wee all the way home, according to an animal control officer.

Not homeless but troubled: On Oakland Camp Road near Quincy, a deputy reported that a man was admitted into the hospital. The hospital staff said he had broken ribs and was completely saturated with water. He became angry when someone said he was homeless. He left on foot. A deputy said that someone at the hospital said they would put him up for the night in a motel if he were located. A deputy said it was the hospital’s responsibility to care for the individual given his poor condition. A deputy was unable to find the person but they would continue to look. It was reported that the individual had no life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Waking to a mystery: In Greenville, a caller reported that when she awoke there was a pair of rubber gloves next to her bed. She isn’t sure how they got there. She said they weren’t there when she went to bed. A deputy attempted to contact the person and left a message. When the deputy finally spoke to the caller it was decided it was suspicious.

Throwing out drugs: In Quincy, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about disposal of drug-related materials. A deputy handled the situation.

Suspicious RV: Near Quincy, a caller reported a possibly abandoned RV on a forest service road. The information was transferred to Plumas National Forest.

Concerned about driver: In Portola, a caller said that someone was slumped over in a vehicle at a business parking lot. A deputy said the man just pulled over to sleep.

Bad smell reported: In Quincy, a reporting party said he smelled a putrid aroma coming from a trailer. A deputy was unable to find a bad smell or anything else.

Fall reported: Near Quincy, a caller reported that a woman took a four to five-foot fall in a horse barn at Feather River College. Medical was declined.

Hazard reported: On Highway 32 three miles before Highway 36 near Chester, a caller reported that a small boulder was in the northbound lane on Highway 32. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Trespassing noted: In Quincy, a reporting party said that a woman was at her home and requested a deputy stop by to speak to her about an abusive relationship she is in. She said the person was knocking on her door right then. A deputy said the man was given a trespass warning. Both parties were provided with victim witness and temporary restraining order procedures.

Big cat present: In Crescent Mills, a reporting party said there was a mountain lion on her property on Arlington Road. She wanted a deputy to come scare it off. She said it was under a tree in the driveway. The woman was also given the number for fish and wildlife. They said they wouldn’t be responding.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Suspicious situation: In Chester, a caller reported that a suspicious dark brown older model truck pulled into an apartment parking area. A tall man with a mask and hat was walking around the area with a dog. When confronted he said he lived there, but the reporting party thought he didn’t. The place has had problems with someone squatting there but this person was driving a different truck. The individual left the area. A deputy contacted the caller and it was determined to be suspicious circumstances.

Bubble, bubble at substation: In Chester, it was reported that a bubbling substance was found in a back closet at the Chester substation. A label said that it was toxic and to not mix with water. A sergeant said it had been there a long time and was going to be removed for testing.

Citation issued: In Quincy, a reporting party said that someone was there with a backpack and a sleeping bag. The caller was concerned the individual might have drugs. The individual was cited and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Unfriendly trio reported: In Portola, a reporting party said there were three loose dogs in the area. They included a husky, a Rottweiler and a pitbull. The caller said they were unfriendly. Someone reported that they were picked up by someone and were driven away.

Someone threatening children: Near Greenville, a caller said that a man was yelling and threatening children. The subject lives in the area and it is known that he has guns. A deputy said it was a verbal disturbance and the parties were separated. They agreed to keep the peace.

Hiding in the bushes: In Quincy, a caller reported that some juveniles ran from her when she pulled into a parking lot to talk to them. They started walking up Cemetery Hill and were then hiding in the bushes. The caller said someone in a car honked at her and it was suspicious.

Throwing snowballs: In Portola, a caller reported that some kids were throwing snowballs at her window. A deputy contacted a woman who said the kids were inside all day and then went to bed. She checked and they weren’t throwing things from their room.

Lost along the way: From Sacramento someone reported that her boyfriend left Portola to go to Reno and hadn’t been heard from since. She said he lives by himself. His parents live near him and they hadn’t seen him. His phone goes straight to voicemail. The missing person’s sister said he was in Reno. The Susanville Area CHP was asked to BOLO for the individual’s truck. The missing party was contacted at a casino and was fine.

Citation issued: In Chester, a deputy reported that a man was cited and charged with contempt of court.

Monday, Feb. 8

Reckless driver noted: On Highway 70 eastbound from Vinton, a caller reported seeing a reckless driver doing speeds of 100 mph-plus and using bad passing skills. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Getting pushy: In Chilcoot, a caller reported that his neighbor assaulted him. He was pushed down a culvert during an argument. Injuries were denied.

Animal caused injury: In Quincy, animal control reported that a cat bit a child in the face.

Rockslide in roadway: On Highway 70 about a ¼-mile from Butterfly Valley, a rockslide was reported. The information was transferred to the CHP. A second report was made on the same incident.