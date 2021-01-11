Sheriff’s Blotter: From Jan. 4 through Jan. 10

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and is assembled by Assistant Editor Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Jan. 4 through Jan. 10

BY THE NUMBERS

61 calls to 911

32 requests for assistance

26 reports of a suspicious nature

25 reports involving a fire department

21 calls reporting disturbances

21 reports involving the CHP

21 reports for probation

14 civil reports

9 thefts reported

9 requests for welfare checks

9 animal control reports

8 citations reported

6 hazards reported

5 calls involving children or juveniles

5 alarms reported

4 reports involving mental health

4 reports to child protective services

4 reports to the district attorney

4 reports to REMSA

4 reports of harassment

3 reports involving fish and wildlife

3 reports involving the USFS

3 burglaries reported

3 reports of assisting other agencies

3 reports to SIFC

ARRESTS

Beckwourth

A deputy reported that a man was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, Jan. 10

Vandalism at cemetery: In La Porte, a caller reported that someone destroyed the gate and fence at the cemetery. It was believed the person and vehicle responsible were known. The Chico Area CHP reported that the vehicles near the area that were stuck didn’t do the damage.

Did Santa drop a package? At Snake Lake, a caller reported finding an unopened Christmas package. A deputy was trying to locate the people by their first names. That was all that was on the package.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Looking for food: In the Bucks Lake area, a caller said that a man approached their cabin looking for food. He said he was homeless. The person was seen walking back down Big Creek Road.

Fight reported: In Portola, a reporting party said her boyfriend was in a physical fight with his mother and he had a handgun. The caller said they were fighting and one attacked the other from behind and was hitting him on the head. The caller was calling from Reno. The CHP responded. A deputy said there was no fight but the boyfriend was cited.

Speeding 18-wheeler: Westbound on Highway 70 from the Greenville Wye, it was reported that someone driving an 18-wheel truck was speeding and unable to maintain lanes.

Friday, Jan. 8

Someone’s sleeping: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone was sleeping outside their office at the county annex. The caller said she let the person in and he is just sitting in the office. A deputy said the individual was given assistance through the crisis resources program and agreed to move along.

Mooning vehicles: In Quincy, a caller reported that a man was seen rolling on the sidewalk. He was talking to himself and cars. The man was also mooning vehicles. A deputy said the person agreed to move on.

Tree down: On Highway 89 and Whitehawk, a caller reported that a tree came own and was blocking all lanes. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Theft reported: In Portola, a businessperson reported they had a shoplifter on video but the individual was gone.

Mail theft: In Greenville, a caller reported the theft of mail from a post office box.

Another theft of mail: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone stole a check for $7,000 that was cashed.

Underage drivers reported: In the Lake Almanor Peninsula area, a caller reported seeing some underage drivers. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Altercation reported: Near Quincy, a caller reported a physical confrontation and wanted to speak to a deputy. The caller was issued a trespass warning.

Fireworks thrown: In Quincy, a caller reported that fireworks were being thrown on top of a trailer. It was a neighbor dispute and the parties agreed to keep the peace.

Car reportedly stolen: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone stole her car. The caller said it was taken earlier in the day but she wasn’t sure of the time. The incident was transferred to the CHP.

Assaulted with a car: In Twain, a man said his girlfriend just hit him with her car. She then left. The caller said they had an argument and when she left she gunned the car and ran over his hand and foot and drug him a short distance. He declined medical assistance.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Mountain lion report: Near Quincy, a caller reported that a mountain lion on La Porte Road killed his dog near his front porch.

Citation issued: In the Spring Garden area, an animal control officer reported that a man was cited for various animal control violations.

Right house, wrong name: In Portola, a caller reported that a big package was delivered to his house. He said it was the right house, but the wrong name was on it. The caller thought that marijuana was inside. A deputy told the caller to return it to the shipping company.

Citations reported: In Greenville, a deputy reported citing a woman who was charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and not having insurance.

Trespass warning issued: In Portola, a caller reported arguing with her boyfriend. She called back to say she was at a different location and they were still arguing. Someone else called and there was a lot of screaming heard from a woman. A deputy said the caller lied about the address. She then said that someone held her down while someone else punched her. A deputy saw a video of the caller punching herself. A deputy said there was no crime and everyone was separated. A no trespass warning was given.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Citation reported In Portola, a reporting party said that two people were screaming and yelling at each other. A deputy cited the man charging him with violating the terms of a restraining order.

Failed scam reported: In Taylorsville, a caller said she received a scam call from someone saying her oldest grandson was in a car accident. The caller said she only has one grandson and they hung up on her.

Someone’s banging around: In Greenville, a caller reported that a man was at her house looking around and banging on her walls. The reporting party called back and said he was banging on the screen door. He was screaming that he broke down and that he was going to faint. The caller said he acted like he was on drugs. The caller thought the man must have come up a quad trail to get to the residence. He was still on the porch and was wearing black riding gear. The reporting party said she called her father who was responding. Eventually she said she could no longer understand what he was saying. The dogs stopped barking but then she could no longer hear him. When one of the dogs started crying she knew he was still there. A trespass warning was issued.

Reckless driver: In downtown Portola, a caller reported that a man was talking to his truck and then took off and was driving recklessly. The caller thought the individual stole the vehicle, so she followed it and then confronted the man. He had two kids inside. A deputy spoke to the calelr who wanted it on file that she was involved in a verbal confrontation with the man.

Citation issued: In Taylorsville, a probation officer made a check on a man who was cited for violating his probation.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Getting stared at: In Chester, a caller reported that the neighbor stares at her whenever she is outside. A sergeant said there was no crime and that it was just suspicious.

Truancy issue: In Portola, a deputy was asked to assist the district attorney’s office with a truancy compliance issue. The deputy attempted to contact the party many times and received no answer.

No place to sleep: In Quincy, a sleeping man was found against the back door to a business. He was moved along and was asked not to return. A deputy said the man is homeless and was told to move along.

It’s not the ex knocking: In Quincy, a caller said her mother said that her ex husband was harassing her. She couldn’t call herself because her phone is broken. A deputy spoke to the caller who said her mother wanted extra patrols in the area. A deputy went to the mother’s house and it turned out that a package was at the front door and that was the knock that was heard.

Money orders gone: In Quincy, a caller reported that two money orders for a total of $665.26 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked in front of a store. Later, the caller said that they were found and turned them in.

Citation reported: In Portola, an animal control officer reported citing an individual for having an unaltered dog.

Mountain lion spotted: In Greenville on Green Meadows Lane, a caller reported seeing a mountain lion in the apartment complex about five minutes earlier. Dispatch received two calls about the sighting. The information was transferred to fish and wildlife. They responded that they do not take calls about mountain lions unless it is being aggressive. A sergeant checked the area and was unable to locate it.

Monday, Jan. 4

Disturbance reported: In Quincy, someone from a motel called and reported that a tenant was outside the front office window screaming that the water was turned off for maintenance. The caller was inside the office with the door locked and the person was outside screaming and pounding on the windows. He asked that the individual be removed from the motel. The person was contacted and was belligerent. She said there was going to be a problem if the water wasn’t turned back on. She said she felt disrespected. The CHP arrived on scene and the individual was inside her room refusing to answer the door. Later a deputy said the individual had calmed down and agreed to stay in her room. The deputy said that another woman was enroute to move the woman to another motel.

Hazard reported: In Greenville on Highway 89 at the Wolf Creek Overpass, a caller reported a large rock in the middle of the roadway. The information was transferred to the CHP. The CHP notified CalTrans.

Mudslide eminent: In Portola, a man reported to a deputy that he thought the apartment complex was going to slide off the hill due to a mudslide. A deputy referred the caller to the property manager.

Back at it: A caller from a motel reported that a woman who was just moved in from another motel was causing a disturbance. She was refusing to cooperate. A deputy spoke to her and she agreed to leave peacefully. She went to a residence and the deputy was going to follow up with CPS.

Rockslide reported: On Highway 70 just west of Keddie, someone reported a rockslide. One lane was blocked. The information was transferred to the CHP.