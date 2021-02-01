Sheriff’s blotter: Jan. 25-31

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31:

BY THE NUMBERS

69 calls to 911

37 medical calls

37 requests for assistance

34 reports to the CHP

33 reports involving fire departments

19 reports of a suspicious nature

17 reports of disturbances

14 reports involving animal control

12 traffic-related reports

9 reports involving probation

9 hazards reported

8 civil reports

7 arrests

7 reports to SIFC

7 requests for a welfare check

6 reports involving juveniles or children

6 thefts reported

5 reports involving mental health

5 alarms reported

4 threats reported

4 reports of death

4 reports involving REMSA

3 reports of vandalism

3 reports of domestic violence

3 reports involving the USFS

3 reports of fraud

3 reports of harassment

ARRESTS

Beckwourth

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his probation, making threats that could result in bodily harm or death, and vandalism.

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and having a blood point average of .08 percent or higher.

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence.

Keddie

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence. The individual was involved in an accident. A dog was transported to the animal shelter. The incident was transferred to the CHP.

Lake Almanor

On Highway 147 at Dyer Drive, the CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. A caller reported that a truck flipped off the roadway with two occupants inside. It was on its roof about 10 feet off the roadway. The information was transferred to the CHP, SIFC and search and rescue. Multiple fire units were also responding. A deputy reported that the patients were transported to Seneca Hospital in Chester.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his probation and on a local warrant.

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with making threats that could result in bodily harm or death. A caller reported that a man had been drinking and was making threats. A deputy said it was verbal only. There were four adults in the house and they agreed to keep the peace. Then a while later a deputy was again requested because of more threats. The individual could be heard yelling and screaming in the background during the call. Victim witness was notified and a weapon was entered into safekeeping.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, Jan. 31

Locks popped: In Quincy, a caller said that someone was trying to get into a house through a window. The caller woke up and heard someone trying to open the window while the caller was trying to hold it closed. He said he couldn’t see anyone and that they were using a crowbar. Then he said he couldn’t see or hear anyone outside talking, but could hear the locks being popped open. A deputy contacted the reporting party and checked around the residence. There was no visible sign of forced entry to the second story window and no marks in the snow.

Big rocks in wrong place: On Highway 32 between Forest Ranch and Highway 36 near Chester, a caller reported that there were two large boulders in the roadway. Both were larger than a semi truck tire. They were in the westbound lane. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Hurt toe: In Greenville, a caller requested an ambulance for himself because he injured his toe.

Dog bite reported: In Chilcoot, someone from Renown Medical Center in Reno reported a bite case. A dog bit its owner on the index finger. The information was transferred to animal control.

CHP in the way: On Highway 147 near Chester, a caller reported that a CHP unit was partially blocking a lane. The vehicle had no lights on and no officer was around. The caller thought it seemed suspicious. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Camping in the snow: Up Willow Creek Road near Portola, a caller said that a man with three dogs was there with no propane or dog food. The man was camping. He said someone at the USFS told him he could camp there for 21 days. He said the man didn’t want help, but the caller was concerned for his safety. The caller said the man had a van and a camp trailer in approximately two feet of snow. Someone from the USFS was aware of the individual and said he would be moving along in a few days. The USFS person said the individual was contacted the previous week and he didn’t have propane, but did have food and dog food. The caller said the dogs were aggressive. They were also chewing on bones that were described as not in the dog variety, but had hair. The caller said it gave him the chills. A deputy said the USFS would follow up.Saturday, Jan. 30

Domestic at Snake Lake: Near Meadow Valley, a deputy reported receiving a case from Butte County of a domestic violence incident that happened at Snake Lake in early December. It was between two people and the woman wanted it on file. Butte County provided the woman with a domestic violence pamphlet.

Assistance requested: In Chester, a reporting party said that she and her mother, who has dementia, were stuck in Chester. She said she couldn’t afford another motel room for the night. She said her vehicle was stuck and she needed help. A deputy contacted her and she said that CHP impounded her vehicle. She needed a taxi to Oroville.

Wreck reported: In Chester, a caller reported an accident that occurred the previous night. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Fight reported: In Quincy, a caller reported a fight between to people. No weapons were seen. The CHP was asked to provide backup. A sergeant said he contacted multiple parties who said there wasn’t a disturbance of any kind. A sergeant said he was unable to locate a disturbance and it appeared to be just a girls’ night out.

Friday, Jan. 29

Downed branch: In Quincy, a caller reported a low hanging or downed branch in the roadway on Mill Creek Road near Dollar General. The caller said she had to swerve to miss it. The information was transferred to the CHP.

A pig’s here: In Quincy, a caller reported that there was a potbelly pig in her yard with white legs. She called back because the pig was finding its way home.

Suspicious activities reported: At the Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy, a reporting party said there was a suspicious person in a Mountaineer. The individual was moving it around in the parking lot. Then it was moved to an area between the park and some houses. A deputy located the vehicle but not the individual. There were reports that the individual was living in the vehicle.

Citation issued: Eastbound on Highway 70 and A23, it was reported that an individual was driving a Subaru at 90 mph. A deputy cited the individual who was charged with speeding.

Unwell dog reported: In the area of the West Shore Lake Almanor, someone reported that a lost dog appeared to be unwell and might have rabies. A deputy said the dog wasn’t rabid just afraid and cold. The deputy returned the dog to its home.

Stuck vehicle: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone got a vehicle stuck in the snow near his house. The driver was gone when he got his vehicle out.

Big cat spotted: In Quincy on Jackson Street, a caller said she just saw a mountain lion in a yard. It killed a cat. The reporting party requested that a deputy check the area to see if the mountain lion was still around. A sergeant looked but didn’t find the big cat. The information was transferred to fish and wildlife.

Assistance needed: In La Porte, a caller reported that a neighbor told him to call for help, but didn’t tell him what he needed. The caller said the man told him he couldn’t walk on the snow and only had two pieces of wood left to burn. The caller said the victim waved him down when he was passing by. The caller didn’t know if the other man needed medical help or just assistance getting out. The man had a truck but it was buried in the snow. Dispatch requested that the caller go back and find out what the other fellow needed. The caller said the man had missed his dialysis two days earlier and needed medical assistance. The information was transferred to CalFire.

Thursday, Jan. 28

A tow needed: On Bucks Lake Road east of Snake Lake Road, a caller reported being out with a stuck vehicle. The Explorer had one occupant and there were no injuries. The driver was requesting a tow. The caller drove into Quincy to get service but didn’t get the driver’s name or any other information. The caller called dispatch again and said he just saw the vehicle drive past.

Hazardous line: In Quincy, a caller reported that a powerline was lying across her fifth-wheel trailer. Quincy Fire was paged. A deputy said it was a low hanging utility line from cable or the telephone. The deputy notified Plumas Rural Electric.

Roads closed: It was reported that Highway 70 was closed from the Greenville Wye to Jarbo Gap. A CHP unit was at the airport to screen big rigs for chains.

Stolen wallet reported: In Greenville, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about the theft of a wallet. The man said he lost his wallet the previous day but it was returned.

County caused flooding: In Chester, a caller reported that the county piled snow into the creek and then it was flooding. The information was transferred to the road department.

Stuck in Portola: In Portola, a caller said he was stuck in the snow. He said he had food and water. Assistance was provided.

No help from fish and wildlife: In Quincy, a caller said there was a deer in her yard that needed to be put down. Fish and wildlife wasn’t sending anyone to assist. Someone else took care of the deer.

Turn lane blocked: In Portola on Gulling at Highway 70, it was reported that the turn lane was blocked with snow. The information was transferred to CalTrans.

Purchased faulty game: In Delleker, a reporting party said he purchased a video game on a Facebook site. The caller said that his account was then blocked and deleted.

Stuck vehicle: On Gold Lake Road it was reported that someone got a vehicle stuck in the snow. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Wednesday, Jan. 27: In Quincy, it was reported that a car went into a culvert pipe and needed to be pulled out on Jackson St. and Roche Ave. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Tree down: In Crescent Mills, a caller reported that a tree came down on a powerline. The line was sparking and the tree might be on fire. Crescent Mills and Indian Valley fire departments were paged. PG&E was notified. There was no fire but the transformer blew.

Spin out reported: On Highway 70 just east of Quarry Road, it was reported that a vehicle spun out and was on the side of the road. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Please help: In Portola, the sheriff’s dispatch received a text from someone stating, “Please help me.” The reporting party said that someone was in his home and was threatening his life. He said the person had a knife. The individual then called 911 and said someone had a knife and threatened to kill him. He was calling gang members to come and kill him. The individual also said the person was breaking windows. The caller was outside and said he would stay there until a deputy arrives. No further information.

Confused individual reported: In Quincy, a reporting party said that a man went into a store and asked directions to Quincy. The individual seemed disoriented and confused He also wanted directions to a specific road and drove away. The information was transferred to the CHP. Another businessperson called and said there was a person there asking how to get home to Quincy. A deputy attempted to find the individual. Then medical was requested because the person wanted to go to the hospital. Quincy Fire Department and Plumas District Hospital ambulance were paged.

No snow in roadway: In Maybe, a deputy requested that information be transferred to the CHP that someone was plowing snow into the roadway.

Car taken: On Highway 70 at Paxton, a caller reported that the CHP took his car and that it was unfair. He said that left him stranded. He also said it wasn’t fair because he was broke. All of the information was passed on to the CHP who said there were two officers with the caller. The CHP said they were giving the man a ride to a store in Quincy.

Home paintballed: In the West Shore Lake Almanor area, a caller reported that someone paintballed his house during the night. A deputy said there was no damage caused.

Truck stuck: On the Gulling Street Bridge in Portola, it was requested that someone contact the city of Portola to sand the bridge. It was reported that a tractor-trailer rig was backed down the bridge, but the bridge still needed to be sanded before the truck attempted the drive again. It was partially blocking the intersection at Commercial Street. The bridge was sanded and the driver of the truck left.

Vehicle ransacked: In Quincy, a caller reported that while she was in a business at the Plumas Pines Shopping Center someone ransacked her car. She said that papers were spread everywhere but she didn’t notice that anything was stolen. The car was unlocked at the time. It was reported that two males were in the area and then left. Three people were detained, but the victim had to leave. The information was transferred to the Plumas District Hospital safety officer to attempt to the contact the victim. She confirmed that she was missing a QHS sweatshirt. A deputy said the victim said there was really nothing of value in the car to steal.

Stuck in the snow: In the West Shore area, a sergeant said he was responding to the jetty near Plumas Pines Resort to assist someone who was stuck in the snow. The individual was unable to contact a tow company. A deputy said the individual was out and on his way.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Refusing to leave: In Portola, a caller reported that his son was causing a disturbance with a woman and was refusing to leave a home. A deputy contacted both parties.

Citation issued: In Greenville, a deputy reported citing a man who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and violation of his probation.

Purses gone: In the Beckwourth area, a caller reported the theft of two purses with a lot of information in them. They were taken within the last 10 days. The caller doesn’t have a locking door. A deputy contacted the caller, who said that they could have been misplaced and not stolen.

Donuts in the snow: In the parking lot at the fairgrounds in Quincy, a caller reported that the drivers of two trucks were doing donuts in the snow. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Monday, Jan. 25

Fraud reported: In Quincy, a caller reported receiving a letter from social security saying someone was drawing unemployment through her number.

Naptime: About a half-mile down Powerline Road near Greenville, a caller reported finding a possible abandoned truck. It was running, but no one was around it. The information was transferred to the CHP. The caller stayed on the line while CHP was notified. The caller said there was a man sleeping in the truck and no assistance was needed.

Buses tampered with: In Greenville, someone at the high school reported having video footage of someone tampering with the buses. The suspect was a juvenile. A deputy contacted the school and counseled the juvenile.

Packages stolen: In Portola, a caller on Main Street reported that two packages were stolen off her porch in the last three weeks. The reporting party received texts from the companies ordered from and they sent the packages. A deputy said it was suspicious at the time and no evidence of a crime. Extra patrol checks are in place.

Who owns the lawn mower? In Portola, a caller said the manager gave her a lawnmower and a snow blower but then someone else said they weren’t the manager’s to give away. A deputy was contacted and a report taken in case there was a stolen property report made.

Vandalism to window: In Portola, a report was received of a broken front window at the Log Cabin. It was confirmed that it was vandalism.

Man won’t leave: In Portola, a caller said there was a man at her front door refusing to leave. The man was accusing the caller of breaking into his home. She said she threw a vase at the man in an attempt to get him to leave. A deputy contacted the person who said they were just arguing. The proper temporary restraining order was provided to the caller. They agreed not to contact one another again.

Accident reported: At Big Cove and Clifford Drive, a caller said she was just involved in an accident. No injuries were reported. A second caller also reported the incident, saying that a truck flipped over on the road. The information was transferred to the Susanville Area CHP.

Slip and fall reported: In Portola, a caller said that a man fell on the ice and had a possible dislocated hip. The information was transferred to Eastern Plumas Health Care and Eastern Plumas Fire Department. There was some confusion about the address.

Hammer missing: In Greenville, a caller reported that a tactical hammer was stolen from her home. The caller thought she might know who took it.

Getting a charge out of church: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone in a van was trespassing on church property. The vehicle was there all night and was plugged into the church’s electricity. A deputy contacted the individual who said he would move his van and was going back to Chico.

Hazard reported: Two miles west of Twain on Highway 70, a caller reported a rockslide. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Concerned about vehicle: In Quincy on Spanish Creek Road, a caller reported seeing a suspicious vehicle between the airport and the water treatment plant. The vehicle was parked with its lights off. The caller was a construction worker who had equipment in the area and was concerned about it. A deputy contacted a man who said he was parked there while using his cell phone. He agreed to move along. The reporting party called back and said the vehicle was still there with its lights off.