Sheriff’s Blotter: June 21-27

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from June 21 through June 27.

In this report, the terms RP (reporting party), BOLO (be on the lookout) and occasionally HBD (had been drinking) are used. ARRESTS

Belden

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chilcoot The CHP reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence. Several children were in the car.

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with domestic battery and making threats that could result in great bodily harm.

Portola

On Highway 70 at Delleker Road, a deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine for sales.

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving while his driver’s license is suspended or revoke, and a warrant.

The sheriff’s office reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession or manufacture or selling leaded canes or batons; purchase, possession or use of a stun gun; possession of ammunition when can’t own or possession a firearm; possession or owning a firearm and possession of controlled substances and having a loaded firearm. A search warrant was obtained.

The CHP reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

Taylorsville

The CHP reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, and probation violation.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, June 27

Some marshmallow roast: In Greenville, a caller reported the neighbors were roasting marshmallows and the flames were going 1.5 feet high. The RP reported the fire was contained and adults were supervising. A deputy checked the area and couldn’t locate a marshmallow roast.

Fire reported: A caller reported that smoke was visible from the East Shore of Lake Almanor. It was thought it was coming from Humbug Valley. The information was transferred to the USFS. They said it was on the Lassen National Forest and were responded. SFIC said the fire was in Butter County between Philbrook and Lotts lakes.

Saturday, June 26

Vandalism reported: In Chester, a caller reported the lock was again cut off the gas tank and drained of gas at the Chester Cemetery.

Friday, June 25

Vandalism reported: In Portola, a caller reported that a man was staying at an address and destroyed the RP’s belongings and smashed windows in the house. The CHP was to provide backup. A deputy reported that it was a civil case with issues between a father and son. The RP said damages were placed at $4,000. The RP wanted the man trespassed from the house. A deputy was looking for him. The deputy said the same man did this to other places. A sergeant provided the man with a trespass warning from the property.

Package stolen: In Quincy, a caller reported that a package was stolen from a house on Mill Creek Road. It was placed at a $300 loss.

Online scam: In Portola, a caller reported that he lost $800 to an online scam. A sergeant was unable to reach the RP. The scam was with someone named Alex with Rural Solutions.

Thursday, June 24

No reports

Wednesday, June 23

Disturbing times: In Greenville, a caller reported a cold disturbance with her mother who is HBD. She went into the RP’s room and started a fight. The parties are separated and the RP is locked out of her house. She said she needs her things. The RP was going to a friend’s house and will stay there until a deputy can assist with a civil standby. She called back to say she got her things.

Man causing problems: In Quincy, a sergeant requested deputies for a man who was causing a disturbance in front of the courthouse. A deputy said the man was released to his roommate and agreed to keep the peace.

Package stolen: In Spring Garden, a caller said that a package valued at $26 was stolen from her mailbox. She said a key was broken off in the mailbox door.

Vandalism reported: In Portola, a caller reported that someone vandalized his vehicle overnight.

School documents reported stolen: In Portola, the Plumas Unified School District office personnel reported the theft of school documents from a student a Portola High School. The caller was unsure where they were stolen. A detective reported the crime occurred in Portola. A deputy contacted the RP who advised the papers made it to PHS from Quincy High School. A deputy said it was suspicious circumstances only.

Vandalism reported: A caller reported that a lock was cut off a shed at a church in Portola. Nothing was missing but the RP asked to speak to a deputy.

Illegal camping reported: On the USFS trail head 14M03 near Quincy; a man who reported that another man was illegally camping there, contacted a sergeant. The sergeant contacted the suspect who advised he is camping there for two weeks until he moves to Reno. He said he had the USFS’s permission. The sergeant noted the area was clean. The sergeant then contacted USFS law enforcement that said the man didn’t have permission and would be contacting him.

Fire reported: In the canyon at Sugar Loaf above Maddalena Road in Sierra Valley, a caller reported a fire caused by a lightning strike. It could be seen from Maddalena Road. The information was transferred to the USFS. Numerous calls were reported all with different information on the fire’s location. Beckwourth and Sierra Valley fire departments were notified, arrived and then released. A sergeant reported that the USFS was able to get an engine close to the fire and would handle it.

Vehicle fire reported: Between Beckwourth and Vinton, a car fire was reported. A white Ford F250 was on the north side of the road. Beckwourth Fire Department and the USFS responded.

Another fire reported: North of Beckwourth passing lanes near Chilcoot, a caller reported a fire just east of Rattlesnake Hill and a half-mile north of Highway 70. The information was transferred to the USFS. Other calls also came into dispatch. Sierra Valley Fire Department was paged. The fire was reported as being 300 yards from residences. Someone from the fire department reported that no structures were threatened. The fire was about a half-acre.

Tuesday, June 22

Theft reported: In Delleker, a caller reported that a customer left with out paying for his dump load. The suspect was in a U-haul. A deputy was going to BOLO for it.

Citation reported: In Portola, a man was cited and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Naked in a vehicle: At the Indian Falls parking lot, a caller reported that a nude man was sitting in a vehicle. A deputy reported the man was gone.

Probation violation: In Portola, a deputy reported counseling a man who was violating his probation and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Trespassers on dirt bike: In Quincy, a caller reported that two juveniles were riding dirt bikes on her neighbor’s property. She said she wasn’t reporting them because they were trespassing but was concerned over the fire danger.

Wildlife found: In the area of the Crocker Spring RV park at Lake Davis, a caller reported that he found a fawn in the woods and didn’t see the mother around. They took it to their camp with them. The information was transferred to fish and wildlife.

Monday, June 21

They know where I live: In Chester, a nurse at Seneca hospital reported that a person came into the facility and asked to speak to a deputy. The RP said the individual was behaving well but wanted to speak to law enforcement. No deputy was available until later and the person was told that he could call back if necessary. The person said he didn’t feel safe going home because “they know where he lives.” He did agree that he’s not in any immediate danger but that could quickly change. He was told a deputy would contact him. When the deputy spoke to the individual he said he had things worked out and no longer needed assistance. A sergeant spoke to hospital staff and they were not in need of assistance either. It was all put down as suspicious circumstances.

All locked up: In Quincy, a caller requested assistance because her toddler was locked in the bathroom and neither could get the door open. Quincy Fire Department came to the rescue.

Hazardous culvert reported: In Greenville off Wolf Creek Road, a caller reported that an old water culvert is a hazard. She said it’s about five-feet-deep and is concerned that a child might fall into it. She said she fell in while getting her dog. She described where the culvert is located and that it’s in the bushes. The information was transferred to the road department. They were going to contact the RP and determine whose responsibility the culvert is.

“Beeing” kind: In Quincy, a deputy received a report that a man hit a woman. He said he was getting a bee off his wife’s head.

Training, not up in arms: On Lake Almanor, a caller reported that the National Guard was doing simulated rescue training.

Tree falls; man makes threats: In Canyon Dam, an issue between neighbors was reported. A tree fell and hit a neighbor’s cabin. Then the neighbor in the cabin made threats about it. The RP requested to speak to a deputy. The RP said he was getting text messages from his neighbor concerning the dead tree that fell over. The RP said there was very little damage. The RP said the neighbor was demanding insurance information.

Youth crime reported: In Quincy, a caller said she needed to report a possible crime involving her child and another. They are both under the age of 10. The crime was for disorderly conduct. The information was transferred to the district attorney, child protective services and victim witness.

Frenchman teaming with citations: A caller requested assistance from a deputy due to issuing multiple citations. No further information given.

Ongoing issues: In Portola, a caller said a man was causing a disturbance by slamming something around in his apartment. The caller said the suspect has a scanner and a non-radio broadcast system. A second caller reported that the same person was abusing his girlfriend. This is an ongoing issue. The CHP was contacted to assist the sheriff’s office. The original RP said she just heard a slam and the man is at the residence. A deputy contacted both parties who denied that any domestic violence was occurring and that the neighbors were harassing them. There were no signs of a crime.

Female in the roadway: In Greenville, a caller reported that a female was in the roadway and was screaming. The RP heard her possibly threatening to damage someone’s vehicle. The woman then moved on to a location near the park. The information was transferred to the CHP to provide cover. A sergeant was unable to locate anyone.