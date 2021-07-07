Sheriff’s Blotter: June 28-July 4

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from June 28 through July 4.

In this report, the terms RP (reporting party), BOLO (be on the lookout) and occasionally HBD (had been drinking) are used.

ARRESTS

Lake Almanor

At Rocky Point Campground, a woman was arrested and charged with being intoxicated.

Meadow Valley

A woman was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence and child endangerment. The information was transferred to victim witness, the district attorney and child protective services.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence and probation violation.

Quincy

Dispatch received a 911 call, and they could hear voices in the background between a man and a woman. The information was given to a detective. CHP was asked to assist. The detective reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with assault and probation violation.

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

On a court remand, the arrest of a man was reported with charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Virgilia

On Highway 70 just east of the Serpentine curves, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving when license privileges are suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, July 4

Bear troubles: In Canyon Dam, a caller reported that a bear was trying to get into her trailer. Then she said the bear was trying to get into her truck. She said her trailer didn’t have a door and it was boarded up. When the bear came up to her windows it was moving the trailer. The information was transferred to fish and wildlife. A warden was responding. The CHP reported that when they originally received the call the RP said she was near Westwood. The warden contacted the RP who was fine and was unable to locate the bear.

Saturday, July 3

Smoke reported: On Mt Hough Road above the railroad tracks, a caller reported seeing smoke. The information was transferred to the USFS and Quincy Fire Department.

Missing person reported: In the Quincy area, a caller reported that a man was missing. He rides a black specialized bike. He emailed his mother saying he was working for a man. A deputy said the person is voluntarily missing and is a veteran, but the deputy was going to attempt to locate him. The RP said the man hadn’t been eating or drinking much during the last month. A deputy was BOLOing the area and was unable to locate.

Suspicious situation reported: One mile up Round Valley Road near Greenville, a caller reported that a man asked the RP to call the police. He said he was wanted and that his truck was stuck. He had a dog with him. The CHP said they were in contact with the man who was lost in the woods. The CHP was to handle the incident.

Theft reported: In Greenville, a caller reported the theft of a girl’s bike valued at $150.

No place for napping: On Harriet Lane to Loyalton, a caller reported a possible HBD man. He was sleeping in a green car in the middle of the road. The RP said she started to turn around to check on the man and he started driving toward Loyalton.

Friday, July 2: In Chester, a caller reported that someone in a white Ford pickup was r running over chairs. The information was forwarded to the CHP.

Trouble at the park: In Quincy, a caller reported a disturbance with her juvenile son and another in the Pioneer park. A deputy contacted then, and they agreed to keep the peace. The deputy explained proper civil procedures.

Sinking boat reported: On Lake Almanor, it was reported that a boat was partially submerged with two people onboard. It was 1.5 miles south of the North Shore Campground and one to two miles offshore. They were given a ride to Rec. one.

Fire reported: At the River Valley Subdivision near Portola, a caller reported a fire about two miles away in a gully. The information was transferred to the CHP. A second fire was started in the Buttes near Green Gulch. That information was also transferred to the USFS.

Smoke reported: Near Sally Peak near Portola, a caller reported seeing smoke in the trees. The information was transferred to the USFS.

Fire reported: At Smith Peak near Portola, a caller reported seeing smoke near Burnham Ranch Road off Grizzly Road. The information was transferred to the USFS.

Sugar Loaf Fire reported: A caller reported that lightning just hit a tree and a fire was starting on the right side of the Beckwourth Genesee Road in a field. The information was transferred to the USFS. Beckwourth Fire Department was paged. At that point the fire was two acres with moderate spread. Sierra Valley Fire Department was requested for mutual aid and the CHP was notified. Eastern Plumas and Graeagle fire departments were alco notified for mutual aid. One structure was threatened on Maddalena Road. USFS requested the sheriff’s office respond for possible evacuations. No one was at the residence, but horses needed to be removed. Sierra County was also contacted. A sergeant reported that winds shifted south toward Highway 70 and it was thought the highway might be shut down and it was a few minutes later. The people on Maddalena were refusing to evacuated. The CHP opened the road to one lane with escorted traffic.

Juveniles fighting: In Greenville, a caller reported that juveniles were fighting. One boy was attacked by two others. A deputy contacted the victim who didn’t want to press charges.

Fireworks and dry brush: On Highway 395 at Red Rock Road in the Hallelujah Junction area, a caller reported that someone in a white four door sedan was parked on the side of the road shooting fireworks into dry brush. The CHP had a unit enroute. Sierra Valley Fire Department was paged. Someone from the fire department spoke to the individual and no smoke or fire was showing in the area.

Thursday, July 1 (no incidents to report)

Wednesday, June 30

It’s dinnertime!: In Portola, a caller reported that two bears were in her backyard on Buena Vista Lane. It was a mama and baby bear. They weren’t aggressive they were just lying down to eat some bird feed. The information was given to fish and wildlife.

Threat reported: In Taylorsville, a caller said his wife allegedly received verbal threats from a man at the post office. She was there picking up a package. She also had their baby with her and was told that things were about to get very bad for her. A deputy left a message for the caller.

Living on her land: In Quincy, a caller said she was out of town but received information that transients were living on her property in tents. A detective contacted the suspect who was already packed and leaving.

Squatters reported: In the Cromberg area, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about squatters on his property. A deputy said they were no longer there.

Horses in trouble: In the Vinton area, a caller reported that two horses were left in a field all day and night with no shelter and only buckets of dirty water. The caller said no one was ever seen taking care of them. The information was transferred to animal control. The caller reconnected and said she hadn’t heard from anyone and believed the horses needed immediate help.

Campers misbehaving: At the Almanor Legacy Campground at Lake Almanor, a caller reported receiving a report of a camper causing problems. A sergeant said they were having issues with the campground rules.

Assistance requested: In Quincy, a caller requested an officer counsel her daughter for stealing money from her purse. The juvenile was counseled.

Smoke reported: In the Beckwourth area a caller reported seeing smoke on the ridge in the area of Dotta Canyon. The information was transferred to the USFS. In the next entry a water tender was requested by the USFS to respond to the Dotta Fire in Dixie Valley. Beckwourth Fire Department was paged. The fire was then 25 to 30 acres with the wind blowing it northeast. Evacuation warnings were sent out a few hours later. Another water tender was needed, and Easter Plumas Fire Department responded.

Tuesday June 29

Missing juvenile reported: In Greenville, a sergeant reported that a juvenile, last seen on a red bicycle was missing. The mother said the child went to the store and wasn’t home two hours later. The mother called and said the child was found.

Pizza by the slice or flame: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller said that three boys were lighting a pizza box on fire in the middle of an alley behind a residence. Then they left on foot. A deputy was unable to locate them.

Juveniles misbehaving: In Quincy, a caller reported that juveniles were behind the grandstands at the fairgrounds. They were on scene but trying to leave. A sergeant reported contacting them. No vandalizing was found but they were counseled about trespassing. They were given a trespass warning from the American Valley Speedway.

He’s far from home: In Portola, a caller reported he is receiving suspicious text messages from someone who said they were at his house and wanted him to come outside. He said he was in South Dakota and requested a patrol check at his residence. A deputy contacted a woman who said she was angry over some civil issues. The woman was issued a trespass warning.

Fire reported: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported seeing a fire on Dyer Mountain. A camera was pointing toward Westwood and Pinetown. There was no answer at the USFS. The camera was actually looking toward Eagle Lake. Someone would contact Lassen.

Another fire reported: On Keddie Ridge south east of the Greenville Wye, someone reported seeing a fire. The information was transferred to the USFS. The Forest Service reported they thought it was dust from a logging operation.

When the chips are down: On Highway 49 just south of Highway 70 near Chilcoot, a caller reported that about five tons of wood chips were blocking the lanes at the railroad crossing. The caller said it looked like a trucker tried to drive under the overcrossing and lost most of the load. The call was transferred to the USFS.

Striking out: In Portola at the George Emery Little League Field, a caller said that when he was out walking he found a man in the Little League dug out. He was covered with a sweatshirt and not moving. The caller didn’t know if he was breathing. Eastern Plumas Health Care and fire department were paged. They reported that the man was sleeping.

Theft reported: In Greenville at a business, a caller reported the theft of a briefcase from his unlocked vehicle. A deputy called the man twice and didn’t get a response.

Man with a stick causing problems: In Portola, a caller reported a man was causing a disturbance. He was holding a wooden stick that was about six feet long. A deputy was on a case, so the CHP agreed to check the area. A deputy was able to check the area. Extra patrol checks were in place.

Man rides away: In the Gold Lake area, a caller from the Gold Lake stables said a father showed up with two girls. He was very intoxicated and then left on a horse leaving the two girls behind. The caller tried calling the children’s mother and stepmother to pick them up but couldn’t contact them. The caller was going to find out if the dad made it to the lodge. The girls were 7 and 16 and needed a ride to Portola. The information was transferred to Sierra County Sheriff’s Office who said the situation was handled.