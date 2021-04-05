Sheriff’s Blotter: March 29-April 4

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from March 29 through April 4.

Arrests

Blairsden

It was reported that the CHP arrested a man who was charged with driving under the influence.

Crescent Mills

A deputy reported the arrest of an individual who was charged with abuse. A deputy reported the incident to victim witness and child protective services.

Graeagle

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with being intoxicated in public, probation violation and inappropriately touching someone. Victim witness was contacted. A deputy reported the suspect fled on foot but returned to residence.

Quincy

A man was arrested and charged with violating his probation and possession of a controlled substance.

Someone at the hospital reported a combative patient. A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with intoxication.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his probation.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with probation violation.

Vinton

The CHP reported the arrest of a person who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

Miscellaneous

Sunday, April 4

Window broken: In Portola, a caller reported they just woke up and heard a garage window being broken. The caller said she heard a truck running outside. When she went to look it was gone. Nothing was missing.

Saturday, April 3

Juveniles riding quads: In Portola, a caller reported that several young juveniles were riding quads on the road. The CHP spoke to the juveniles and they were going to park them for the night.

Friday, April 2

Intoxicated: In Quincy, a caller said that a man was stumbling around in a parking lot and that he had been drinking. Plumas District Hospital was paged because the man fell. He was taken to the hospital.

Broken windows noted: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone broke windows in her rental. She said it was possibly a man who was evicted. The deputy reported it was a civil issue.

Citation issue: In Portola, a deputy reported citing a man who was charge with leaving a vehicle and committing a lewd or lascivious act.

Naked runner reported: In Quincy, a sergeant received a report from a man that a naked man was running down the railroad track. The sergeant was unable to locate the suspect.

Left on foot: In Quincy, a caller reported that a man just left on foot and took a tank of gas and a wood club. He thought he knew where the man was going and he had been drinking. A sergeant was on the lookout for the individual but didn’t locate him.

Not wearing a shirt: On Highway 70 in Portola, a deputy received a report that someone was walking in the highway without a shirt. The individual was located at the Bank Club.

Thursday, April 1

Made to fell uncomfortable: In Chester, a caller said that her mother had a man approach her and it made her feel uncomfortable. The man was walking round saying strange things. A deputy knew who the man was and he agreed to move one.

Fraud reported: In the Twain area, a caller reported that his mother’s Social Security was hacked and she lost $174. A deputy said it was unknown if a crime occurred and requested documents from the caller.

Pursuit reported: In Portola, The CHP reported a foot pursuit of an individual wanted in connection with a case. A deputy said the person wasn’t running from him but the suspect involved in the case.

Spirits reported: In Greenville, a caller reported that things were going on with spirits in her house that were doing evil things. The spirits were also putting bugs in her hair. A deputy said there was no crime involved just suspicious circumstances.

Scam reported: In Quincy, a caller reported that two people reported they received a scam using their office number claiming something was being filed against them and to stay on the line for law enforcement. No monies were lost.

Wednesday, March 31

Trespasser reported: In Chester, a caller reported that someone was trespassing in a vacant house. A deputy contacted a man who agreed to move along.

Stuck in the snow: A caller reported that some people were going up Smith Flat Road and got stuck in the snow. The 4-wheel-drive was buried up to the axels. Someone had to hike up about a third of a mile to get cell service. The CHP reported that they had a unit out with the people.

Theft reported at hospital: A caller said he was visiting his mom in the hospital when someone stole his mom’s medical marijuana. A deputy reported that no theft occurred but the proper civil procedures were given. The caller was from Twain.

Suspicious parka located: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported finding a burned blue snow parka about a few hundred feet from River Bend Way near the railroad track. It wasn’t there the previous day. A deputy was unable to leave a message for the caller.

Speeding in school area: In Portola on Sixth Avenue and the high school area a caller reported that a champagne-colored SUV was driving at about 40 mph in the area. A deputy was unable to locate it.

Pursuit cut short: On North Valley Road near Greenville, a deputy reported the driver of a dirt bike was wanted for a failure to yield. The officer terminated the pursuit and was standing by as the suspect continued on Powerline Road.

Huffing paint: In Chester at the park, a caller reported that a man was there huffing paint. A deputy contacted the suspect who was not huffing paint but he was trespassed from the park.

Disturbance at business reported: In Chester, someone at a business called and said that an intoxicated male was inside and was making her employees feel uncomfortable. She told the individual to leave and he was no longer at the store. Then someone spoke to a woman who said she was being harassed by a man inside the store that then left. A deputy contacted the store’s assistant manager who requested the suspect be trespassed from the business. A deputy was looking for the individual.

Tuesday, March 30

Scam reported: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported receiving a call from someone pretending to have her daughter and demanded $9,000. No money was lost.

Burglary reported: In Portola, a caller reported a possible break-in. A purse was missing with an estimated $200 loss, some jewelry and medication.

Dumping reported: A deputy reported that about two miles up Willow Creek Road, someone dumped two 55- gallon fuel drums. The information was transferred to the USFS.

Monday, March 29

Never came home: In the Taylorsville area, a caller reported that an 86-year-old relative went to his mining claim the day before and didn’t come home. He was headed to Hungry Creek in the Antelope Lake area to his claim. He was driving his pickup. It was learned that the mining claim is in the Cool Springs area. The reporting party called later and said the individual was found.

Scam/fraud reported: In the Crescent Mills area, a caller reported that a credit card was hacked for a business account. It was traced back to someone in Taylorsville. It was reported that $483.70 was lost. The company wouldn’t provide the reporting party with any more information but that some items were being shipped to a Taylorsville address.

Boulder drops: On the Gold Lake Highway, a caller reported there was a large boulder in the eastbound lane about a fourth of a mile east of the snowmobile staging area. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Scam reported: In Quincy, a caller reported receiving a scam call from a USFS number. The caller said the individual said they were from Sacramento utilities and threatened to shut off the power.