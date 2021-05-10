Sheriff’s Blotter: May 3-9

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from May 3 through May 9.

In this report, the terms RP (reporting party), BOLO (be on the lookout) and occasionally HBD (had been drinking) are used.

ARRESTS

Beckwourth

The CHP reported the arrest of someone who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

Bucks Lake

A deputy reported that arrest of a man who was charged with burglary/trespassing. A caller reported that a man broke into a cabin through a back door. The caller thought the man had been there since the previous day. There was trash and food all over the driveway. The caller hadn’t actually seen the individual.

Canyon Dam

A deputy reported the arrest of two people. A man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and a Lassen County warrant. The woman was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Chester

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with resisting arrest, violation of his probation and making threats. The incident began with a foot chase with an officer and the man was still resisting in a creek. A deputy requested medical and the individual was transported to Seneca as a precaution.

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with three county warrants, driving with a suspended or revoked driver license, and driving without insurance.

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and petty theft in the amount of $950 or less. A caller said that his daughter’s bike was stolen from in front of their house.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his community supervision.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with violating her probation.

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with public intoxication. She was left at the hospital due to her level of intoxication.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with local warrants.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his probation and intoxication. The man was swinging a knife and yelling at passing cars.

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with public intoxication. An employee at a motel said they were trying to evict a guest who was HBD and yelling.

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamines, evading that causes injury or death, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his probation.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating his probation. A caller reported that her dad and brother were physically fighting. The information was passed on to the district attorney and child protective services.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating probation and possession of drugs. A caller reported that a man broke into his parents’ house while they were out of town

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, May 9

Suspicious incident: In Twain, a caller reported that she could see at least two people trying to break into her house. She was inside with her son. The suspect was trying to gain entry through the kitchen window. The RP said it’s an on going issue. She didn’t know the people. She said she’s had gas and paperwork stolen from her car and other items from outside. The CHP was enroute. A deputy spoke to the RP. The RP told the deputy that she and the children woke up just prior to the man trying to break in. When the deputy called the RP back, she said they weren’t trying to break in at that time but they were running around the front and back yard and onto the front porch. They were all wearing medical face coverings. They left a little later. The RP couldn’t provide proof that anyone was outside.

Disturbance reported: In Quincy, a caller reported that two men were yelling in a parking lot. One had a dog with him. Then a woman with a black eye was walking down a hill with one of the men. A deputy said they were arguing and agreed to keep the peace.

Lying in a ditch: On Highway 395 five or six miles north of Hallelujah Junction, the CHP requested assistance from a fire department to help a man found lying in a ditch. The CHP notified REMSA. Sierra Valley Fire Department was paged and then cancelled. The CHP said the man was resting.

Person walking in the road: On Highway 395 about a half mile south of Highway 70 near Hallelujah Junction, the CHP requested a fire department respond to the southbound lanes. A caller reported a pedestrian in the roadway walking northbound following a traffic accident. Sierra Valley Fire Department responded.

Saturday, May 8

Fire reported: In Quincy, a caller reported that he could see a small fire of Cemetery Hill across from Fuel Star. The flames were two to three feet high and growing. The caller didn’t know if it was a campfire or something else. The fire was in the area of the bike/walking path. Quincy Fire Department and the USFS were notified. A sergeant said the fire was about 25 feet by 25 feet. It was thought that possibly a homeless person started the fire. QFD was released from the incident and the USFS managed it.

Disturbance reported: In Quincy, dispatch received a hang-up call. Then a caller reported that a man was extremely HBD and was yelling at people who were walking by. A child was with him. A deputy contacted the man who was not HBD.

Going through mail boxes: In Quincy, a caller reported that a man was going through mailboxes on Mill Creek Road. The person’s apparel was described and the caller said he was leaving the area toward a store on a bike. A deputy contacted the man and counseled him about looking in people’s mailboxes. He was asked to leave the area.

Citation issued: A deputy reported citing a woman who was charged with violating her probation, not holding a valid drivers license, an open container of alcohol, and no insurance. Her vehicle was towed.

Suspicious incident: In Quincy, a businessperson reported that someone was in their bathroom for almost two hours and wouldn’t come out. A sergeant removed the man from the store and issued an official trespass warning.

All about beans: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported that his wife is HBD and threw a bowl of beans at his head. The caller said they were separated but he wanted her removed from the residence. A deputy wasn’t available. The caller said he left and was going to spend the night elsewhere.

Flare-up fire reported: In the area of Highway 70 east of the Spring Garden overpass, a caller reported a flair-up fire in the vegetation east of the overpass on the north side of the highway. The USFS was notified.

Bear attacks dog: In Clio, a caller said that a bear pulled the dog off the front porch and he could hear the dog yelping. He said he attempted to hit the bear with a mop and disconnected to help the dog. The information was transferred to fish and wildlife and a warden was enroute. A deputy said the bear was treed. The dog was still alive. The deputy said both the dog and the bear were dispatched.

Disturbance reported: In Portola, a caller requested a deputy at her residence because someone was threatening her father in the driveway. The caller said the man followed them home riding a bike and started yelling at her father. She said her father went inside and they locked the doors. She was unsure if he was still outside. The CHP was enroute to assist. A second caller reported that someone kicked in his front gate and woke up everyone in the house. The suspect and the RP then got into an argument. The suspect left after the RP held his gun up. This person was also on a bike but had a child with him. The CHP contacted the RP. The suspect was no longer around. The suspect was identified and he and the RP were given trespass warning from one another’s property.

Thursday, May 6

Missing school: In Chester, a caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile that was not in school for two weeks. A deputy reported the teen was counseled about attending school. He said he had trouble walking that morning and would make more of an effort to wake up in time for school. He also said he was feeling frustrated with school and COVID-19 and lost his motivation to attend school.

Suspicious situation: In Quincy, a caller said that a man was at his house late and was very intoxicated. The caller said he gave the man a ride home but then he returned at midnight and refused to leave. The suspect then broke into the RP’s truck and it appeared that he slept there.

Possible drug paraphernalia at school: In Portola at the high school, a caller reported that school officials removed a bag full of what might be possible drug paraphernalia from a student. The caller was concerned that the parents might go to the school to retrieve the items and cause a problem. A deputy was delayed in responding. This was a violation of the education code.

BOLO for stolen motorcycle: The Chico Police Department was requesting that officers BOLO for off road motorcycles stolen from a dealership in April. One was a green Kawasaki and the other was an orange KMT.

Assault reported: In Portola, a deputy reported being out with the victim of an assault. The information was transferred to the district attorney and child protective services.

Another assault reported: In Chester, a caller reported that she was assaulted by a woman in a store. The RP didn’t want to press charges.

Yet another assault: In Quincy, a caller said that a domestic violence situation was in progress. It was reported that the suspect threw his girlfriend off the deck and she was injured. The suspect was trying to leave in his vehicle, but his brother was fighting him over a dog. The brother called dispatch but then he said he saw the detectives arriving and would tell then. It was then reported there was no domestic violence. The victim was kicked out of a vehicle and she hopped on her bide to ride down a hill. She fell off her bike. Her injuries were from that fall.

Suspicious situation: A caller reported that a man was at a woman’s residence taking things and he didn’t live there. The RP said the man was then standing in the parking lot and was taking the dog. The suspect was then leaving in his truck and someone was following him trying to get her dog back. She returned home but said that her needed a deputy because the suspect took her dog.

Counterfeit money reported: In Quincy, a caller reported that a person paid for a fishing license with a counterfeit bill. A deputy said the businessperson person didn’t complete the transaction and no money was lost. A deputy spoke to the juvenile who said he received the $100 bill from the bank and would be returning it.

Wednesday, May 5

Wants rent money back: In Quincy, a caller rambled on about some things to dispatch about things she couldn’t exactly explain. She said the crisis line couldn’t help her. She did say she wanted her rent money back. She requested that a deputy contact her. The deputy left a message on her voicemail.

Threats reported: In Greenville, a caller said that people in another residence were threatening her and listening into her apartment. The parties were separated. A deputy said the caller didn’t want to speak to him because she thought he was an imposter.

Some delivery: In Graeagle, a caller reported that a delivery truck hit her vehicle in her driveway. No injuries were reported. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Aggressive dog reported: In Portola, a caller said that a large dog was in the road trying to attack her. She said she got home but the dog was still on the loose and was very aggressive. Traps were set out in an effort to catch the dog. Animal control said the dog is not aggressive.

Tick bite reported: Dispatch received a 911 call from the Beckwourth area from someone wanting a clinic. The RP said someone had a tick bite. Dispatch explained the RP would need to contact a clinic.

Suspicious occurrences: In Delleker, a caller said that someone damaged her door lock. The RP also said that someone was putting nails behind her tires.

Child falls: In the Spring Garden area, a caller reported that a young child fell four feet. Greenhorn and Long Valley fire departments were paged. The child was taken to the hospital by a parent.

Child in the roadway: In Portola, a caller said that a 2-year-old was walking in the roadway. A few minutes later a caller said the child was returned to the parents. They thought the child was playing in the backyard.

Assault reported: In the Mohawk area, a caller reported being assaulted. The RP said he saw someone go into a rental and approached the person. The suspect caused a problem and then punched the RP in the head outside the suspect’s mini van. The RP declined medical assistance.

Theft reported: In Greenville, a caller reported that her cleaning person had some stolen items. The RP didn’t know that person’s address.

Structure fire reported: In Quincy on Lawrence Street, a caller reported a structure fire and that flames could be seen through a window. Quincy Fire Department and Plumas District Hospital were notified. Meadow Valley Fire Department was also paged. The USFS self-dispatched. Social services was notified to work with the evacuees and finding a location and the Veterans Hall was opened. Public health was working with them on medical needs. Quincy Fire requested a deputy to assist them at the animal shelter concerning animals that died in the fire.

He wouldn’t leave: In Quincy, a caller reported that a family member broke into a home through the window and he wasn’t supposed to be there. He was refusing to leave. A deputy said the person left but there was a BOLO for him. A deputy was unable to find the individual.

Slammed door in deputy’s face: In Quincy, a caller reported that a person was reportedly violating a restraining order by yelling at him. The RP said she was walking by his residence and called him names. A deputy spoke to the RP and then attempted to talk to the suspect. She slammed the door in the deputy’s face. The deputy told the RP to call back if the harassment continued.

Suspicious blast: In Quincy, a caller reported hearing possible gunshots from the area of the mill. The caller reported hearing a horn and then possible rifle shots. The mill was doing construction and using a blaster gun.

People stuck at Frazier Creek: On Frazier Creek Road across from the stables near Gold Mountain, a caller said two people who said they were stuck on the road flagged him down. They were at the top end across from the Gold Lake Stables. The RP said they refused to leave for the night. The RP tried to pull them out with his Jeep but couldn’t. The information was transferred to Sierra County.

Thursday, May 4

BOLO out: From Westwood to Sacramento, law enforcement was asked to BOLO for a gold-colored Honda with front-end damage. The woman was involved in a domestic violence situation with a hunting knife and then attempted to run over some children.

Lilacs cut down: In Quincy, a caller said his neighbor cut down his lilac buses. A second call also came in say that he was assaulted by someone but didn’t need medical assistance. A deputy spoke to everyone. No assault occurred or vandalism occurred and everyone agreed to keep the peace.

Money stolen: In Quincy, a caller said she gave a woman a ride from a store to a motel yesterday and the individual stole $200 from her purse. The RP also said she was sexually assaulted by another individual when he said he left his cell phone in her room. A deputy said the door to a room was open but the woman wasn’t around. The RP was asking about a bus schedule and was no longer in the office. A deputy contacted the RP and no theft or assault occurred.

Boy counseled: In the Lake Almanor area, a sergeant received a request to assist with an incorrigible teenager. Apparently the teen wasn’t home but then returned. Both the mother and son were counseled.

Phone on the loose: In Quincy, a caller reported setting her phone down in the meat department at a store and it was stolen. The RP said it showed that it was traveling east on Highway 70 near Highway 89 and turned toward Graeagle. She continued to trace it to Clio. A deputy attempted to contact the RP and left a message. The RP said she tracked her phone to Donner Summit and it was ready to die. The RP said she traced her phone to a gas station in Truckee where it was sitting in a car. The information was passed on to the Truckee Police Department. The RP continued to trace it to different parking lots. The TPD was unable to locate the vehicle the phone was inside.

Child blamed: In Chester, it was reported that a boy was riding his bike in front of a gas station when a truck with a flat bed trailer filled with wood stopped behind him. A man and a woman got out and started yelling at the child because they said he caused them to total the truck and trailer. Apparently it was thought the child was in the middle of the roadway at the time of the incident. The information was turned over to the CHP.

Portrait lost and found: In Chester, a caller requested a business line number to report the theft of her family portrait off her car. The CHP copied the cross traffic and said he found it on the causeway. He led the RP to it.

Wednesday. May 3

Dog tags found 20 years ago: In Portola, a caller reported finding a dog tag while hiking in the area more than 20 years ago. The caller said he just now thought to call it in because the person it belonged to is missing. No further information was known about the missing person.