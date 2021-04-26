News 

Sheriff’s Employees Association offers four scholarships

Editor

The Plumas County Sherriff’s Employee’s Association (PCSEA) is offering a scholarship program for the second year.

Four scholarships will be given, one in each of the four major areas of Plumas County: Chester, Greenville, Quincy, and Portola.

Applicants must be high school seniors who are enrolled in or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school. Applicants must also have a minimum 2.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Scholarship applicants must submit a one-page, typed composition in their own words describing either something the applicant has done or would like to do to make a difference in their community.

A recent color photo of the student must accompany the application, and it must include a copy of official or unofficial transcripts from the students’ most recent semester.

The completed application should be forwarded to the person the applicant selects to complete an appraisal, with students encouraged to choose a school counselor or teacher.

The deadline for the application is on or before Friday, May 21, by midnight. For those mailing in applications, they must be post-marked by Friday, May 21.

Applications may be turned in to PCSEA, ATTN: Deputy C. Peay
1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Scholarship distribution will consist of four awards of $1,000 each and will be awarded between late May and early June. The scholarship application may be obtained by contacting your school official or by emailing a request for an application to [email protected].

 

