Sheriff’s office investigating Quincy shooting incident

Plumas County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to a 911 call of gunshots being fired about 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, on Pioneer Road in Quincy (this road leads to the fairgrounds).

Undersheriff Chad Hermann said a sergeant on scene located several shell casings in the street, and shots had been fired at a vehicle, as well as the garage of a residence.

Hermann said that the investigation is ongoing so information at this time is limited, though more details will be forthcoming in a press release early this evening.

“We have a subject of interest,” Hermann said, adding that a vehicle was seized at another location with live rounds that matched the casings found at the scene.

When asked if there was any threat to the general public, Hermann said that it appeared to be a “targeted attack.” The individuals involved are known to Sheriff personnel and there are restraining orders in place.

Hermann described the shots fired as a “domestic situation” and he anticipated resolution later today. At that time, Plumas News will update this story.