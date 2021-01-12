Sheriff’s Office seeking Quincy woman in mail theft case

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Quincy resident Jessica Nally, 38, of Quincy on warrants associated with mail theft. The incidents happened from June to December of 2020 at the Quincy Post Office.

Over the past the past several months the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the theft of mail and packages from the Quincy Post Office. The Sheriff’s Office received information recently from a citizen who observed suspicious activity at the post office by a female later identified as Jessica Nally. This information led to a search of Nally’s Quincy home where evidence was recovered to indicate Nally was involved in the theft of mail and in possession of stolen property from a recent burglary in the Quincy area.

The Sheriff’s Office submitted several cases to the District Attorney’s Office for review. Ultimately several warrants were issued for her arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate and arrest Nally. If you have information on her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 283-6300.