Sherry Kumler

Sherry (Krueger) Kumler passed away quietly on June 2, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 10, 1944, to Alfred S. Krueger and Lola M. (Taylor) Krueger.

Sherry and her family later moved to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, where she graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and Central Michigan University (magna cum laude).

Sherry, now married to Mike Kumler, moved to California, where she completed her master’s degree in librarianship at San Jose State University. As a librarian, Sherry found her passion working with children, stimulating their imaginations with her wonderful storytelling.

Sherry came to love California, residing in San Jose, Santa Cruz and Quincy, along the way making many dear friendships.

Sherry was able to explore her varied creative interests, including a love for music and dance. She sang and yodeled for pleasure and performed/recorded with her group, The Coyotes. Sherry became an accomplished English folk dancer, specializing in Morris Dance. She also traveled broadly throughout her life to many interesting and exotic places.

Sherry will be terribly missed by family and friends.