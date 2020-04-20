Shooting suspect to appear in court Friday

John Walter Bond, the man who was arrested Friday, April 17, after shooting a firearm in his home and injuring his longtime girlfriend, will appear in court this Friday, April 24.

District Attorney David Hollister said the investigation continues and he expect to be able to announce this Wednesday what charges will be brought against Bond.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence at 25 Redberg #20 in Quincy last Friday at approximately 6:40 a.m. regarding a male suspect.

While en route, deputies learned Bond had shot his girlfriend (previously identified as his wife) and she was being transported to the emergency room at Plumas District Hospital by a neighbor. The armed suspect was still in the residence with multiple firearms in his possession.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers established a perimeter around the residence. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team mobilized and evacuated nearby residences and businesses. Numerous gunshots were heard from within the suspect’s home during this time.

S.W.A.T. members took position nearby in the armored response vehicle and hailed the suspect over a loudspeaker. Bond eventually complied and came outside unarmed. He was taken into custody without incident.