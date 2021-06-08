News 

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship: 5 Bucks a Foot fundraiser

Editor

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) announced the popular ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ fundraiser is back with a chance to win a customized Santa Cruz Hightower bicycle (size large). With the current bike shortage, it is nearly impossible to secure a new bike, especially a one-of-a-kind Hightower; 100 percent of donations will directly benefit the SBTS.

Every $5 donated will directly contribute to developing the Trails Master Plan for Connected Communities. The Trails Master Plan (TMP) will create a vision for a recreation-focused lifestyle through community investment, shared stewardship, economic opportunity, and essential new local jobs benefiting economically disadvantaged communities in California’s Plumas, Sierra, Butte, and Lassen Counties.

Good news for international supporters, ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ is open for anyone worldwide, with shipping provided courtesy of BikeFlights. Those who donate and contribute dollars to help fund grant matches, see these projects to completion.

The ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ program helps the funding for the construction of non-motorized trails. Thanks in part to these funds, Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is working on and has completed numerous milestone projects, including:

  • Mills Peak Trail in Graeagle
  • The new Cal-Ida trail, 20-mile singletrack connecting Halls Ranch to Chimney Rock trail
  • A new 1.5-mile connector trail between Haskell Peak and Chapman Creek trails
  • Planning new 20-mile singletrack around Beckwourth Peak in Portola
  • Construction for 38 miles of new, interconnected trails on Mount Hough in Quincy
  • Ongoing trails maintenance in Lakes Basin, Quincy, and Downieville
  • The reopening of North Yuba Trail from Goodyears Bar to Rocky Rest Campground

Enter here

If you win the contest, you can pick up the Hightower in person at The Lure Resort in Downieville, Ca. A weekend stay at the Lure Resort is also included. Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship will coordinate your stay with the lodging staff at The Lure to verify dates and availability. The winner must pay off their other traveling expenses (except The Lure lodging) to get to and from while staying in Downieville. Photo submitted

Related Posts

June 7: No new cases to report today for Plumas

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 7, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency…

June issue of High Country Life on stands now – it’s free

Editor

Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the June issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now….

Sheriff’s Blotter: June 1-6

Editor

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled…

QHS holds prom “Under the Stars”

Editor

The gardens at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds provided the backdrop for the Quincy High School prom with a theme of…

Plumas Charter recognized in national yearbook competition

Editor

Plumas Charter School received accolades for a yearbook spread in the #TreeRingMemoriesMatter challenge. Yearbook editors from across the United States…

Riding along with the CHP over the holiday weekend

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]   The calendar might still indicate June, but Plumas County is screaming summertime! The Memorial Day…