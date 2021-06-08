Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship: 5 Bucks a Foot fundraiser
The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) announced the popular ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ fundraiser is back with a chance to win a customized Santa Cruz Hightower bicycle (size large). With the current bike shortage, it is nearly impossible to secure a new bike, especially a one-of-a-kind Hightower; 100 percent of donations will directly benefit the SBTS.
Good news for international supporters, ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ is open for anyone worldwide, with shipping provided courtesy of BikeFlights. Those who donate and contribute dollars to help fund grant matches, see these projects to completion.
The ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ program helps the funding for the construction of non-motorized trails. Thanks in part to these funds, Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is working on and has completed numerous milestone projects, including:
- Mills Peak Trail in Graeagle
- The new Cal-Ida trail, 20-mile singletrack connecting Halls Ranch to Chimney Rock trail
- A new 1.5-mile connector trail between Haskell Peak and Chapman Creek trails
- Planning new 20-mile singletrack around Beckwourth Peak in Portola
- Construction for 38 miles of new, interconnected trails on Mount Hough in Quincy
- Ongoing trails maintenance in Lakes Basin, Quincy, and Downieville
- The reopening of North Yuba Trail from Goodyears Bar to Rocky Rest Campground