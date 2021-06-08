Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship: 5 Bucks a Foot fundraiser

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) announced the popular ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ fundraiser is back with a chance to win a customized Santa Cruz Hightower bicycle (size large). With the current bike shortage, it is nearly impossible to secure a new bike, especially a one-of-a-kind Hightower; 100 percent of donations will directly benefit the SBTS.

Every $5 donated will directly contribute to developing the Trails Master Plan for Connected Communities . The Trails Master Plan (TMP) will create a vision for a recreation-focused lifestyle through community investment, shared stewardship, economic opportunity, and essential new local jobs benefiting economically disadvantaged communities in California’s Plumas, Sierra, Butte, and Lassen Counties.

Good news for international supporters, ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ is open for anyone worldwide, with shipping provided courtesy of BikeFlights. Those who donate and contribute dollars to help fund grant matches, see these projects to completion.

The ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ program helps the funding for the construction of non-motorized trails. Thanks in part to these funds, Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is working on and has completed numerous milestone projects, including:

Mills Peak Trail in Graeagle

The new Cal-Ida trail, 20-mile singletrack connecting Halls Ranch to Chimney Rock trail

A new 1.5-mile connector trail between Haskell Peak and Chapman Creek trails

Planning new 20-mile singletrack around Beckwourth Peak in Portola

Construction for 38 miles of new, interconnected trails on Mount Hough in Quincy

Ongoing trails maintenance in Lakes Basin, Quincy, and Downieville

The reopening of North Yuba Trail from Goodyears Bar to Rocky Rest Campground