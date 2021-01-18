Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship applies for OHV funds

- United Methodist churches host moment of remembrance Jan. 19
- Teachers receive their first round of vaccine
More News
By Debra Moore [email protected] Bill Wickman, president of the Plumas District Hospital Board of Directors,…
By Meg Upton [email protected] “I do this because I’m a little crazy,” said Christopher Rivera….
By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas County educators spent part of this past Saturday receiving…
United Methodists churches around the country and right here in Plumas County will be hosting…
By Meg Upton [email protected] Theatres around the country have spent the year feeling the pangs…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 15, that there are 3…
The Feather River College athletics department announced plans to opt in for limited Golden Valley…
Plumas County residents who are 75 and older have the chance to receive a vaccine…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 14, that there are 4…
By Lauren Westmoreland Staff Writer [email protected] The Eastern Plumas Health Care Board of Directors will…
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced that the Groundhog Fever Festival video is coming along!…
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the new recipients in…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Frustration is growing for those who want a COVID-19 vaccine in…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Kindergarten through sixth-grade students will be heading back to the classroom…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 13, that there are 7…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Plumas County schools and special districts set to receive allocations of…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Plumas County’s District Attorney is joining efforts to track down cases…
Submitted by Plumas Arts Joe Tomaselli and Ken Cawley will be the featured performers during…
Plumas County is now back in the purple tier and no longer under the state’s…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 12, that there are eight…
By Debra Moore [email protected] There is an outbreak of coronavirus at the Plumas County Correctional…