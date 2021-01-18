Monday, January 18, 2021
Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship applies for OHV funds

Mike Taborski

Plumas County and Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship are applying for CA OHV funds for ground operations and development. Public meeting 1/20/21; more info on CA OHV website.

