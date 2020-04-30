Sign of the times

- Nonessential vs. essential: Who is staying in Plumas?
- PG&E donates $5 million to Forest Service to reduce wildfire risk — Plumas to receive $1.25 million
More News
By Debra Moore dmoore@plumasnews.com Steve Betts, owner of East Quincy Barber Company, received some notoriety…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, April 30,…
Plumas County Behavioral Health Director Tony Hobson and the county’s 20,000 Lives program, want the…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Co., Inc. Families, students and community members are…
As part of its continuing efforts to further mitigate wildfire risks across Northern and Central…
California’s shelter in place order is easier said than enforced, and enforcement is only getting…
It appears that calls from rural counties to be treated differently from the rest of…
By Sue McCourt, Plumas County Office of Emergency Services, Fire Prevention Specialist Looking for ways…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, April 29,…
Mari Erin Roth Special for Feather Publishing eroth@plumasnews.com The sun is out and the snow…
By Debra Moore dmoore@plumasnews.com Chambers of commerce and merchant groups across Plumas County are working…
Plumas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon this…
Monica Potter is a licensed professional clinical counselor who works at Feather River College and…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, April 28,…
By Debra Moore dmoore@plumasnews.com The Town Hall Theatre’s marquee optimistically declares “Coming back soon,” but…
By Debra Moore dmoore@plumasnews.com At least one business owner and county supervisor have had enough….
Editor’s note: We are printing District Attorney David Hollister’s letter to business owners with his…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, April 27,…
By Mari Erin Roth Special to Feather Publishing Earth Day 2020 in Plumas County was…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Co., Inc. Effective April 27, Plumas Unified School…
By Debra Moore dmoore@plumasnews.com During his briefing today, Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the overcrowding at…