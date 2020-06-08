Sign up for free June 10 drive-thru COVID testing in Plumas

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in Plumas County on June 10 at the fairgrounds in Quincy.

This test determines if someone is currently infected; it is NOT an antibody test.

“We are recommending that persons who would like to be tested sign up for an appointment. If the person has symptoms, it is best for them to go to their provider instead,” said Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff. “With so many visitors, and the re-opening of many businesses in the community, it is critical for Public Health to do our best to identify any active cases so that we can contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Woodruff said that a person testing negative, could become exposed and infected after testing, so individuals must continue to exercise caution. “For this reason, and others, it remains critical that residents and visitors alike continue to practice physical distancing, wear face coverings in public places, and practice good hand hygiene,” said Woodruff.

Plumas County’s partnership with this State supported testing resource will be a learning experience, and one aimed at our continued efforts to reduce barriers to COVID-19 testing for all persons.

This service is being provided under contract by the California Department of Public Health with Verily and Team Rubicon. Sierra County Public Health is partnering in support of these events.

In order to be tested, on-line registration and scheduling of an appointment is required. Registration opens on Monday, June 8, after 12 p.m. Go to:

https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

No walk-ups; it is drive-thru ONLY

You need to be at least 18 years old to participate. No other criteria is required.

Your test results will take 2 to 5 days and you will be notified via email or phone.

The more test results that Public Health can collect, the better understanding it will have of the prevalence of COVID-19 in local communities.

The information is also on the Plumas County Website at www.plumascounty.us.