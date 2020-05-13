Simpson University names local students to Dean’s List

Simpson University, located in Redding, California, named 68 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester and four of them are from Plumas and Lassen counties. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:

Joel Schmidt of Chester: Schmidt’s major is Business Administration.

Silas LaGroue of Chester: LaGroue’s major is Business Administration.

Alli Ramelli of Portola: Ramelli’s major is Communication.

Mariah Moss of Susanville: Moss’s major is Political Science.